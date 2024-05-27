Media Khazmat Looking Like a Damn UNIT

Fedora Millionankles said:
Won’t help his shitty cardio.
Click to expand...
Fighting Usman on short notice is definitely a big reason for that.

Someone like Usman requires specific preparation and time.

A short notice fight against a grinder who puts the pace on you / makes you work for every inch is a gigantic switch up.

Costa isn't gonna make you work like that.


Personally, I think Usmans best chance was on that night. If Khazmat had an entire camp dedicated to him, it would've looked much more one sided.
 
He needed to grow into that MW frame because he was definitely on the smaller side of the division.
That said, if he doesnt learn how pace himself, he's gonna struggle even more with the extra muscle.
 
AstralPanda said:
Fighting Usman on short notice is definitely a big reason for that.

Someone like Usman requires specific preparation and time.

A short notice fight against a grinder who puts the pace on you / makes you work for every inch is a gigantic switch up.

Costa isn't gonna make you work like that.


Personally, I think Usmans best chance was on that night. If Khazmat had an entire camp dedicated to him, it would've looked much more one sided.
Click to expand...
He gassed against Burns as well. He’s a front runner that is very explosive but if he encounters resistance, he fades quickly.
Training in the gym is different than the pace of an actual back and forth fight.
If Bobby Knuckles takes it past the 3rd round, he drowns Khamzat imo.
 
DudeBroMMA said:
He needed to grow into that MW frame because he was definitely on the smaller side of the division.
That said, if he doesnt learn how pace himself, he's gonna struggle even more with the extra muscle.
Click to expand...
Seemed fine against burns. They went 3 hard rounds.

I doubt he trained for a wrestling match against someone like Usman though.

Effective pacing requires specific preparation for an opponent like that.

Not sure why people never seem to grasp that short notice fights affect both fighters. Even if the guy has been training, you still have to take on an opponent with a completely different style than what you've been preparing for.

It's usually when upsets happen
 
He wasted so much time but I still believe he could become one of the greats. Everything one needs to become it, Khamzat already has. It will be one hell of a fight against Whittaker.
 
It won't be an easy first round for Whittaker.
 
Fedora Millionankles said:
He gassed against Burns as well. He’s a front runner that is very explosive but if he encounters resistance, he fades quickly.
Training in the gym is different than the pace of an actual back and forth fight.
If Bobby Knuckles takes it past the 3rd round, he drowns Khamzat imo.
Click to expand...
They sprinted for 15 minutes, obviously they're gonna be tired.

Khazmat was still throwing, walking him down until the end of the fight though.

I'd say he managed his energy pretty well.

Against Usman though, it doesn't really seem like he was prepared for a wrestling match against someone who would provide that level of resistance though.

That's a different sort of pacing that takes time to prepare for.
 
AstralPanda said:
Fighting Usman on short notice is definitely a big reason for that.

Someone like Usman requires specific preparation and time.

A short notice fight against a grinder who puts the pace on you / makes you work for every inch is a gigantic switch up.

Costa isn't gonna make you work like that.


Personally, I think Usmans best chance was on that night. If Khazmat had an entire camp dedicated to him, it would've looked much more one sided.
Click to expand...
Lmao based on what? Your nuthuggery? Conor has a better gas tank ffs.
 
Friendly Farmer said:
He wasted so much time but I still believe he could become one of the greats. Everything one needs to become it, Khamzat already has. It will be one hell of a fight against Whittaker.
Click to expand...

Wait and see

When he smashes whitaker they can not deny the title shot one more time
 
AstralPanda said:
They sprinted for 15 minutes, obviously they're gonna be tired.

Khazmat was still throwing, walking him down until the end of the fight though.

I'd say he managed his energy pretty well.

Against Usman though, it doesn't really seem like he was prepared for a wrestling match against someone who would provide that level of resistance though.

That's a different sort of pacing that takes time to prepare for.
Click to expand...
You can make excuses, but in both UFC fights that went past 1rd, he faded hard and looked spent after 3rds. Had those fights went past 3rds, he was looking very, very beatable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,031
Messages
55,600,702
Members
174,845
Latest member
sosadus

Share this page

Back
Top