Didn't realize this was the ultimate personality championshipsSorry just don't like him nor his attitude and personality.
Fighting Usman on short notice is definitely a big reason for that.Won’t help his shitty cardio.
He gassed against Burns as well. He’s a front runner that is very explosive but if he encounters resistance, he fades quickly.Fighting Usman on short notice is definitely a big reason for that.
Someone like Usman requires specific preparation and time.
A short notice fight against a grinder who puts the pace on you / makes you work for every inch is a gigantic switch up.
Costa isn't gonna make you work like that.
Personally, I think Usmans best chance was on that night. If Khazmat had an entire camp dedicated to him, it would've looked much more one sided.
Seemed fine against burns. They went 3 hard rounds.He needed to grow into that MW frame because he was definitely on the smaller side of the division.
That said, if he doesnt learn how pace himself, he's gonna struggle even more with the extra muscle.
They sprinted for 15 minutes, obviously they're gonna be tired.He gassed against Burns as well. He’s a front runner that is very explosive but if he encounters resistance, he fades quickly.
Training in the gym is different than the pace of an actual back and forth fight.
If Bobby Knuckles takes it past the 3rd round, he drowns Khamzat imo.
He wasted so much time but I still believe he could become one of the greats. Everything one needs to become it, Khamzat already has. It will be one hell of a fight against Whittaker.
You can make excuses, but in both UFC fights that went past 1rd, he faded hard and looked spent after 3rds. Had those fights went past 3rds, he was looking very, very beatable.They sprinted for 15 minutes, obviously they're gonna be tired.
Khazmat was still throwing, walking him down until the end of the fight though.
I'd say he managed his energy pretty well.
Against Usman though, it doesn't really seem like he was prepared for a wrestling match against someone who would provide that level of resistance though.
That's a different sort of pacing that takes time to prepare for.