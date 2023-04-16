Fluffernutter
Since the coup a few years ago, there has been a power sharing agreement between two military guys.
This weekend, fighting broke out between the rival factions.
Concerns these battles will spill outside of the capital.
https://www.npr.org/2023/04/15/1170...cross-sudans-capital-as-military-rivals-clash
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.al...ews-dozens-dead-as-fighting-enters-second-day
