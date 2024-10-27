Khamzat's Wrestling

Because he does grappling, not "wrestling" which is a subset of grappling. You don't twist someone's jaw off with your forearm in wrestling.



Pure collegiate/olympic wrestling hasn't been dominant in MMA in 20 years.



-Edit- Cejudo is literally a Gold medal Olympic wrestler and still got around like a kid by Merab with his judo/sambo background. In MMA pure wrestling and the credentials someone may have in that sport, doesn't mean as much as it used to.