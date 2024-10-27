Khamzat's Wrestling

Why is it so effective in MMA?

He wasn't a world class freestyle wrestler and I don't think he trained as consistently during his youth like someone like Khabib did.

Romero etc couldn't do this to Bobby.

Is he doing something differently or is it just freakish strength?

Then you factor in the grappling strength, breaking a giga chad thick jaw with a face crank like he's superman.
 
Not sure if it’s his long body or what but he shot through that take down like a wolf.

It’s like he dove into that take down Ala Michael Phelps when he dives into the pool… like a dolphin… both got the same body type too
 
Because he does grappling, not "wrestling" which is a subset of grappling. You don't twist someone's jaw off with your forearm in wrestling.

Pure collegiate/olympic wrestling hasn't been dominant in MMA in 20 years.

-Edit- Cejudo is literally a Gold medal Olympic wrestler and still got around like a kid by Merab with his judo/sambo background. In MMA pure wrestling and the credentials someone may have in that sport, doesn't mean as much as it used to.
 
Well, for one thing he is a physical monster, and secondly he completley and utterly commits 1000% of the first round to forcing his oppoent to submit.


That dogged determination and relentlesness is similar to Khabib but hes got an insane physicality to go with the technique.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Not sure if it’s his long body or what but he shot through that take down like a wolf.

It’s like he dove into that take down Ala Michael Phelps when he dives into the pool… like a dolphin… both got the same body type too
yea its aerodynamic hahaha
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Not sure if it’s his long body or what but he shot through that take down like a wolf.

It’s like he dove into that take down Ala Michael Phelps when he dives into the pool… like a dolphin… both got the same body type too
What I've noticed, and Khabib used to do this as well, is that he does a double penetration step, which covers distance way faster.
 
Being a decorated freestyle olympic wressler doesn’t mean you will drop everyone on their head in mma. Yoel fell in love with being a boxer and barely used his wresslin.

King Mo, Askren and many other phenomenal freestyle/folkstyle wresslin were unimpressive inside the cage. One would think they would have looked like Strikeforce DC. Not the case.
 
duke_droese said:
Why is it so effective in MMA?

He wasn't a world class freestyle wrestler and I don't think he trained as consistently during his youth like someone like Khabib did.

Romero etc couldn't do this to Bobby.

Is he doing something differently or is it just freakish strength?

Then you factor in the grappling strength, breaking a giga chad thick jaw with a face crank like he's superman.
He's just that talented I guess. Shit is freaky
 
C0NCH3TO said:
Being a decorated freestyle olympic wressler doesn’t mean you will drop everyone on their head in mma. Yoel fell in love with being a boxer and barely used his wresslin.
He used it as a backup so as not to drain his cardio. There was a method to that madness.


Dude's been 40 yrs old for like 10 yrs now lol
 
Some guys are just a different breed... Jones , GSP , Khabib , Khamzat..
 
