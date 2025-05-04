Khamzat would absolutely maul Bo Nickal haha

CatchtheseHands said: Yea he put himself on a pedestal like he was too good to be fighting more than once a year or something. He should have followed Rosas Jr's lead and fought as much as he can, get as much experience as he can so he's prepared when it's time to move up in competition. Click to expand...

I think he knew he was a can and was trying to milk this to make the most money possible. Rosas is a different animal. He wants to be great and has been committed to improvement from the beginning. A lot of people have smelled a rat with Bo. Many of us knew he was being hyped up by the UFC machine. Look at the the poll on the website. It was something lilke 2/3 of the people on here (including me) picking De Ridder over Bo when Nickal was the heavy favorite.Rosas is very young and very raw but he has a chance to be something in this sport if they don't rush him. He needs time to develop his striking and continue to sharpen his fight IQ.