Khamzat would absolutely maul Bo Nickal haha

I mean, he was not wrong about talking a bit of smack to get some hype.
But it looked like he was never put in bad spots in training camps. He’s good being the hammer, but quit after few minutes being the nail.
 
RDR is no bum. It is a huge step in competition. Former two division One-Champion who only twice to an elite russian wrestler in a battle of the undefeated. He bounced back with 3 wins with all finishes if I'm not mistaken.

Elite BJJ vs Elite Folkstyle, it is not very common in modern MMA.

A high risk high reward fight for Bo Nickal.

Want to see De Ridder get top five guy next.
He wants Strickland. He beats Strickland.
 
Bo really needs to stop training in Happy Valley and go train with a team that isn't just Penn State wrestlers. Go train with well rounded fighters who will help you progress, or in fucking Thailand. Hell, he could go train in Holland with the guy who just whooped him and could probably learn how to be a better fighter. His current setup isn't going to get him anywhere
 
RDR moved to Thailand to train. Bo could use some of that.
 
He trained in florida the entire camp at att, not the happy valley gym.
 
He needs to be fighting twice a year if he intends to be more than just a failed prospect. Either start doing twice as much as you have been, or dial expectations all the way back.

But this one fight every 9-11 months shit won't cut it
 
He needs to be fighting twice a year if he intends to be more than just a failed prospect. Either start doing twice as much as you have been, or dial expectations all the way back.

Yea he put himself on a pedestal like he was too good to be fighting more than once a year or something. He should have followed Rosas Jr's lead and fought as much as he can, get as much experience as he can so he's prepared when it's time to move up in competition.
 
I think he knew he was a can and was trying to milk this to make the most money possible. Rosas is a different animal. He wants to be great and has been committed to improvement from the beginning. A lot of people have smelled a rat with Bo. Many of us knew he was being hyped up by the UFC machine. Look at the the poll on the website. It was something lilke 2/3 of the people on here (including me) picking De Ridder over Bo when Nickal was the heavy favorite.

Rosas is very young and very raw but he has a chance to be something in this sport if they don't rush him. He needs time to develop his striking and continue to sharpen his fight IQ.
 
I've noticed every fighter that tries out Thailand for training comes back much better, could be what Bo needs.
 
de ridder is a 2 div champ from ONE, which, suprrise surprise is legitimate with MMA talent. who would have thunk? RDR is the real deal, BO doesnt like to get hit. the UFC wont build him up properly. its way past that stage. its only do or die for bo from here on out.
 
