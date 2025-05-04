Khamzat would absolutely maul Bo Nickal haha

RDR is no bum. It is a huge step in competition. Former two division One-Champion who only twice to an elite russian wrestler in a battle of the undefeated. He bounced back with 3 wins with all finishes if I'm not mistaken.
Elite BJJ vs Elite Folkstyle, it is not very common in modern MMA.
A high risk high reward fight for Bo Nickal.
Want to see De Ridder get top five guy next.
Bo really needs to stop training in Happy Valley and go train with a team that isn't just Penn State wrestlers. Go train with well rounded fighters who will help you progress, or in fucking Thailand. Hell, he could go train in Holland with the guy who just whooped him and could probably learn how to be a better fighter. His current setup isn't going to get him anywhere
He trained in florida the entire camp at att, not the happy valley gym.
He needs a ton more of that. He's not really progressed as much as he believes he has
Yea he put himself on a pedestal like he was too good to be fighting more than once a year or something. He should have followed Rosas Jr's lead and fought as much as he can, get as much experience as he can so he's prepared when it's time to move up in competition.He needs to be fighting twice a year if he intends to be more than just a failed prospect. Either start doing twice as much as you have been, or dial expectations all the way back.
But this one fight every 9-11 months shit won't cut it
I think he knew he was a can and was trying to milk this to make the most money possible. Rosas is a different animal. He wants to be great and has been committed to improvement from the beginning. A lot of people have smelled a rat with Bo. Many of us knew he was being hyped up by the UFC machine. Look at the the poll on the website. It was something lilke 2/3 of the people on here (including me) picking De Ridder over Bo when Nickal was the heavy favorite.
I've noticed every fighter that tries out Thailand for training comes back much better, could be what Bo needs.RDR moved to Thailand to train. Bo could use some of that.