News Khamzat vs Whittaker REMOVED As Co-Main For UFC 308 Per UFC - UPDATE: UFC Reneged ITS STILL ON

UPDATE: UFC Removed the tweet and said Khamzat vs Whittakar IS Co-main Now.. Staff Mistake or.. UFC Changing Their Minds?



Changed on the UFC website as well since there was confusion:
It's not known if the fight has been cancelled or further down the card and changed to 3 rounds

Just cut him or give him Burns or Usman in a 5 rounder again. Rob can fight for the title or against whoever he hasn't fought in the top 10 that isn't ducking him(Sean....)
 
How do you know it's Khamzat's fault?
Because Rob fought last time within a few days of surgery whilst Khamzat took a black and white photo op in a hospital bed...
When I have a medical issue my first thought is to get some social media content.
 
