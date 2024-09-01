It's not known if the fight has been cancelled or further down the card and changed to 3 rounds
Just cut him or give him Burns or Usman in a 5 rounder again. Rob can fight for the title or against whoever he hasn't fought in the top 10 that isn't ducking him(Sean....)
Because Rob fought last time within a few days of surgery whilst Khamzat took a black and white photo op in a hospital bed...
When was the last time it wasn't?
Khamzat ain't pulling out this time, the goat is back...
I’m not jumping to conclusions.. Much.
But if this is on Borz.. He needs to go.