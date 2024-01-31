KHAMZAT VS STRICKLAND LETS GET IT ON

TheTribalQueef
If what Khamzat says is true I would loooove to see Strickland get brutally humiliated by Khamzat then go on a long losing streak. WAR KHAMZAT.
Adesanya is going to be taking on Duplises for Duplises world middle weight title at UFC 300. I wouldn't be upset if they put strickland on the same card and we got to see him get RAG DOLLED by Chimaev. SIGN THE CONTRACT STRICKLAND.just make izzy vs khamzat the main event at ufc 300
I'm gonna shoope the fuck outta strickland when he gets knocked out again.Nah give Strickland a title shot
you ok?I'm gonna shoope the fuck outta strickland when he gets knocked out again.
Awesome man just excited for stricklands next humiliating lossyou ok?
oooooh usman vs strickland that was a nice beat down by usmanKhamzat vs Cannonier
Strickland vs Usman
DDP vs Izzy
Seems like the thread has stayed on topic to me, Strickland is trash and needs to get his ass beat some more.Haven't seen a thread derail this fast in a while.
Dude has only been KOd twice in 33+ fights, and one was a crazy ass kick and the other was a god damn monster.I'm gonna shoope the fuck outta strickland when he gets knocked out again.