KHAMZAT VS STRICKLAND LETS GET IT ON

TheTribalQueef

If what Khamzat says is true I would loooove to see Strickland get brutally humiliated by Khamzat then go on a long losing streak. WAR KHAMZAT.
 
just make izzy vs khamzat the main event at ufc 300
Adesanya is going to be taking on Duplises for Duplises world middle weight title at UFC 300. I wouldn't be upset if they put strickland on the same card and we got to see him get RAG DOLLED by Chimaev. SIGN THE CONTRACT STRICKLAND.
 
Feels like forever since he fought Usman...i guess this could be a good fight to prove he belongs at the top at MW, a little unfair for Strickland to sign for this right after he fought tho.
 
Khamzat vs Cannonier
Strickland vs Usman
DDP vs Izzy
oooooh usman vs strickland that was a nice beat down by usman

I'd rather let the young blood get a crack at Strickland next

Pick his limp body up and walk him across the cage then talk to his girlfriend as he pounds his ugly face in and makes him forget about his erectile dysfunction momentarily.
 
I'm gonna shoope the fuck outta strickland when he gets knocked out again.
Dude has only been KOd twice in 33+ fights, and one was a crazy ass kick and the other was a god damn monster.

You're expecting a wrestler to pull that out of the bag sir?
 
There's heaps of good fights for Khamzat: Costa, Izzy, Strickland, DDP, there's more, but we ain't seeing him fight for some reason.
 
Now just because of OP I need to see Strickland get the belt back.
 
