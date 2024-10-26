Khamzat vs Robocop

alchemy

alchemy

White Belt
Oct 19, 2024
3
1
I do not consider Du Plessi or Strickland a threat to Khamzat after what I saw last night. In my opinion, he would run through both of them easily, I have no doubt about that.

Hopefully his match against Robocop will happen in the near future. In my opinion, he's the only top guy at middleweight who can stop Khamzat's grappling and who can outstrike him. Don't sleep on him.
 
