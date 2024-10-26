Khamzat vs Pereira is THE fight

Pretty sure Alex would likely defeat Ankalaev as Ank is a retard who dont wrestle until its too late. At this point I would give easy victory to Khamzat over Alex and he would ragdoll both of them and tear through their sub defence like a wolf eating a little lamb. If you get taken down and controlled by Adesanya (lol imagine that) then against a decorated national Champion wrestler like Khamzat its a short fight night. These guys were lucky DC retired and Jones was MIA