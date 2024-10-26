Khamzat vs Pereira is THE fight

I'm Poatans biggest fan (see my avatar) but I'm sold on Khamzat now. He is the best!
He would destroy Pereira.
 
Not sure whether Poatan fights Chimaev or Aspinall next, but he sure ain't fighting a current LHW next.
 
Pretty sure Alex would likely defeat Ankalaev as Ank is a retard who dont wrestle until its too late. At this point I would give easy victory to Khamzat over Alex and he would ragdoll both of them and tear through their sub defence like a wolf eating a little lamb. If you get taken down and controlled by Adesanya (lol imagine that) then against a decorated national Champion wrestler like Khamzat its a short fight night. These guys were lucky DC retired and Jones was MIA
 
