Khamzat thinks Dricus is an easier fight for him than other middleweights

1754061430321.png

1754061399946.png


To be clear, he is talking about THIS guy that he is easier than other middleweights

1754061484353.png
 
dear MMA Gods, let this fight happen so noone pulls out
MMA Gods, you can take my offering as Jamal Hill or Israel Adesanya (or both)
thanks
 
Everybody thinks that, because Dricus is so unorthodox.
But he makes up for it with a lot of other qualities.

Diaz brothers had a similar thing going for them.
Technique looking like shit, but great eye, timing, cardio, reach, height, chin back then.
 
Cletus Fertitta said:
Mhmm. There’s photos out there.

Everyone know when Muslims do decide to drink, they drink scotch.

The man cannot be trusted. Always lying out of his cleft pallet.
Hmm...no comment
 
wisdom blows said:
Khamzat started MMA with his main training partners being Gustafsson and Ilir Latifi because he was absolutely destroying guys his size. He’s not afraid of muscles, bud.
Dricus has nothing to do with those sparring patners Khamzat had. That is like me telling you, Dricus submitted the most elite BJJ/Russian Sambo instructor in Canada during the training of first Strickland fight when he was training in a Toronto gym, in just 3 minutes! To you, that would mean nothing because you don't know anything about this event. This is a 100% true story because there are multiple accounts in the gym who saw it, but it lacks context, which is why I don't bring it up.

I know nothing about those sparring partners and they are irrelevant. BTW, never thought I would hear Latifi and muscles in the same phrase. Latifi is furthest thing from being anywhere close to Dricus in any shape or form. Besides, sparring is not fighting. MJW said, he beat JJ in sparring.

Dricus himself said, he is not the best striker or the best wrestler or the best grappler or the best anything. He just knows how to put things together better in the fight. Really fight in the ring, with crowd, pressure to perform, time limits and consequences/fear. It is a whole different ballgame.

All I know, I am holding you to your comment that he is going to absolutely dogwalk Dricus. I know you won't put your money on Khamzat, but I can hold you to your word. Let's see what happens.
 
Dricus is going to choke him out and ShOcK tHe WoRlD
 
