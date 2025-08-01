Khamzat thinks Dricus is an easier fight for him than other middleweights

wisdom blows said: Khamzat started MMA with his main training partners being Gustafsson and Ilir Latifi because he was absolutely destroying guys his size. He’s not afraid of muscles, bud. Click to expand...

Dricus has nothing to do with those sparring patners Khamzat had. That is like me telling you, Dricus submitted the most elite BJJ/Russian Sambo instructor in Canada during the training of first Strickland fight when he was training in a Toronto gym, in just 3 minutes! To you, that would mean nothing because you don't know anything about this event. This is a 100% true story because there are multiple accounts in the gym who saw it, but it lacks context, which is why I don't bring it up.I know nothing about those sparring partners and they are irrelevant. BTW, never thought I would hear Latifi and muscles in the same phrase. Latifi is furthest thing from being anywhere close to Dricus in any shape or form. Besides, sparring is not fighting. MJW said, he beat JJ in sparring.Dricus himself said, he is not the best striker or the best wrestler or the best grappler or the best anything. He just knows how to put things together better in the fight. Really fight in the ring, with crowd, pressure to perform, time limits and consequences/fear. It is a whole different ballgame.All I know, I am holding you to your comment that he is going to absolutely dogwalk Dricus. I know you won't put your money on Khamzat, but I can hold you to your word. Let's see what happens.