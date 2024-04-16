Khamzat should not be getting a fight against someone ranked this high at MW

He has zero UFC wins vs ranked MW.

They are trying to fast track him, but he is in no way more deserving than a guy like Jared Cannonier, who by the way probably beats Khamzat.

Can they just match him up with one guy that is bigger than him who can wrestle, Whittaker is a great fighter but he is a smaller MW.

Having said all this I think he still has a good chance to lose vs Whittaker.
 
I could get behind the title of your post somewhat but then I read through your explanation of Whittaker being small for a mw. It just goes to show that y’all got premade excuses to write off his accomplishments.

If he’s not at that upper level yet, it’ll show through the fight. Enough said.
 
filthybliss said:
I could get behind the title of your post somewhat but then I read through your explanation of Whittaker being small for a mw. It just goes to show that y’all got premade excuses to diminish his accomplishments.

If he’s not at that upper level yet, it’ll show through the fight. Enough said.
He has no MW accomplishments really, what is there to diminish?
 
Khamzat isn’t some big middleweight what are you talking about. Rob and him both fought at WW
 
The whole point of giving a prospect a ranked opponent is so that he gets to proof he can hang with the top guys.

This is a 100 times better than what they're doing with Bo Nickal. I'd only find the complaint legit we're talking about undeserved title shots, but these kinda fights are great.
 
XDeathClutchX said:
Can they just match him up with one guy that is bigger than him who can wrestle, Whittaker is a great fighter but he is a smaller MW.
Lmao, he's fighting the number three fighter in the division and you're already coming up when excuses for if he wins.
 
Usman is a natural middleweight too and even beat the former middleweight champ in Strickland
 
Khamzat beats Rob.....

Oh Rob is washed up, he is not a contender anymore, his wrestling sucks, he needs 2-3 more contenders, etc.
 
