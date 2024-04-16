Khamzat should not be getting a fight against someone ranked this high at MW

He has zero UFC wins vs ranked MW.



They are trying to fast track him, but he is in no way more deserving than a guy like Jared Cannonier, who by the way probably beats Khamzat.



Can they just match him up with one guy that is bigger than him who can wrestle, Whittaker is a great fighter but he is a smaller MW.



Having said all this I think he still has a good chance to lose vs Whittaker.