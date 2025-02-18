  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Khamzat says good morning, Dricus. DDP responds.

HoiceNJuicy said:
Virtually identical

That'd definitely be scary sight the first thing in the morning lol
 
Damn … Dricus must had woke up completely shooked.
 
this fight needs to happen soon since dricus took no damage, Late may or June would be preferable
 
At least Dricus shows up

He’s fought 3 times in the last year, whereas Khamzat has fought a total of once
If the UFC makes this fight, it'll be a goddamned miracle if it actually happens.

Khamzat missing weight.
Khamzat getting sick.
Khamzat running into travel issues.

I don't even give it a 50/50 chance.
 
If the UFC makes this fight, it'll be a goddamned miracle if it actually happens.

Well at least if something goes wrong we have Imavov in the wings ready to go.
 
