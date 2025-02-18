HoiceNJuicy
I actually think they would go well together as friends.Good Guy Khamzat... Killer in the cage , Polite and Caring outside.
At least Dricus shows up
He’s fought 3 times in the last year, whereas Khamzat has fought a total of once
Well at least if something goes wrong we have Imavov in the wings ready to go.If the UFC makes this fight, it'll be a goddamned miracle if it actually happens.
Khamzat missing weight.
Khamzat getting sick.
Khamzat running into travel issues.
I don't even give it a 50/50 chance.