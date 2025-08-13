Khamzat`s first round bruteforce against elite level

BonesWinckleJones
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 22, 2019
- Messages
- 6,993
- Reaction score
- 8,085
He was 1/1 on takedowns in round 2 vs Burns. Then won round 3 by striking.Is it safe to say if khamzat wont finish it at the first round against DDP he is done? both no knees usman and washed burns made it really competitive against prime khamzat after the first round
View attachment 1108272t
And let's not pretend Usman is washed, he fucking schooled a streaking Buckley in a one sided affair after like 16 or more months off
Usman is definitely washed lol.
And yeh, Buckley was streaking for sure, against fighters who weren't even close to elite. That streak is full of past it fighters like Colby and Wonderboi and Luque, and then low level guys like Morono and Fialho lol. The best win in his streak was Ruziboev, who has no top wins himself just yet.
Before all that Bucks was losing easily to Curtis and Imavov.
He just made a contender look like a pretender.
Buck's was not a serious contender just because the UFC were trying to push him lol.
He has zero wins against anyone in the top 15 apart from washed ass Colby who shouldn't even be in there. Heck, Buckley's not even and losing to any of the top 15.
I always thought Buckley was overrated, but he was still a contender.
"DDPs chances to win look better with every rd." isn't a bad take, it's a fairly solid prediction.Usman is definitely washed lol.
And yeh, Buckley was streaking for sure, against fighters who weren't even close to elite. That streak is full of past it fighters like Colby and Wonderboi and Luque, and then low level guys like Morono and Fialho lol. The best win in his streak was Ruziboev, who has no top wins himself just yet.
Before all that Bucks was losing easily to Curtis and Imavov.
"DDPs chances to win look better with every rd." isn't a bad take, it's a fairly solid prediction.
"Khamzat starts to look very human past the 8-9 min mark especially when he red lines from the go"
Also a completely obvious prediction, but we knew that from the jump when they made this fight.
People are posting these 3 days out as if they're "hot takes" like it just dawned on them.
Seems to me like the Ws vs Burns and Usman are almost seen as "could have gone either way" decisions when they really weren't imo.
Even a visibly fatigued and increasingly sloppy Khamzat still clearly won those fights.
Usman was one fight removed from champion and Burns was in the middle of his prime lmaoUsman is definitely washed lol.
And yeh, Buckley was streaking for sure, against fighters who weren't even close to elite. That streak is full of past it fighters like Colby and Wonderboi and Luque, and then low level guys like Morono and Fialho lol. The best win in his streak was Ruziboev, who has no top wins himself just yet.
Before all that Bucks was losing easily to Curtis and Imavov.
If Bucks was an actual contender without fighting top 15 guys, then may as well consider everyone in the division as a contender. I mean, they are all trying to get the belt, regardless of who they're fighting.
I don't know what the UFC really saw in Bucks. Like you, I thought he was overrated, but the UFC were pushing him as hard as they could. Probably because he actually has some charisma or something.
Not a mistake exactly, more just clarifying my initial post after you quoted me in regards to Usman/Buckley.Seems like you quoted me by mistake?