Khamzat`s first round bruteforce against elite level

BonesWinckleJones

BonesWinckleJones

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 22, 2019
Messages
6,993
Reaction score
8,085
Is it safe to say if khamzat wont finish it at the first round against DDP he is done? both no knees usman and washed burns made it really competitive against prime khamzat after the first round
1755118508264.pngt
 
giphy.gif
 
BonesWinckleJones said:
Is it safe to say if khamzat wont finish it at the first round against DDP he is done? both no knees usman and washed burns made it really competitive against prime khamzat after the first round
View attachment 1108272t
He was 1/1 on takedowns in round 2 vs Burns. Then won round 3 by striking.

He took down Usman in rounds 2 and 3, while injured bad enough that he had to have surgery.

That suggests that he can be competitive past round 1, especially given that he has now had two camps preparing at altitude in Russia and specifically preparing for 5 rounds.

Also, Burns wasn't washed in April 2022.
No knees Usman had enough knees left to wrestlefuck Buckley in 2025, something Colby was unable to do.
 
He still won those fights, so even though the 1st rd. dash n smash doesn't always lead to a finish, it's not like he lost or anything.

And let's not pretend Usman is washed, he fucking schooled a streaking Buckley in a one sided affair after like 16 or more months off
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
And let's not pretend Usman is washed, he fucking schooled a streaking Buckley in a one sided affair after like 16 or more months off
Usman is definitely washed lol.

And yeh, Buckley was streaking for sure, against fighters who weren't even close to elite. That streak is full of past it fighters like Colby and Wonderboi and Luque, and then low level guys like Morono and Fialho lol. The best win in his streak was Ruziboev, who has no top wins himself just yet.

Before all that Bucks was losing easily to Curtis and Imavov.
 
xhaydenx said:
Usman is definitely washed lol.

And yeh, Buckley was streaking for sure, against fighters who weren't even close to elite. That streak is full of past it fighters like Colby and Wonderboi and Luque, and then low level guys like Morono and Fialho lol. The best win in his streak was Ruziboev, who has no top wins himself just yet.

Before all that Bucks was losing easily to Curtis and Imavov.
He just made a contender look like a pretender.
 
FrappeDuRocma said:
He just made a contender look like a pretender.
Buck's was not a serious contender just because the UFC were trying to push him lol.

He has zero wins against anyone in the top 15 apart from washed ass Colby who shouldn't even be in there. Heck, Buckley's not even losing to any of the top 15 because he isn't even fighting them.
 
xhaydenx said:
Buck's was not a serious contender just because the UFC were trying to push him lol.

He has zero wins against anyone in the top 15 apart from washed ass Colby who shouldn't even be in there. Heck, Buckley's not even and losing to any of the top 15.
I always thought Buckley was overrated, but he was still a contender.
 
FrappeDuRocma said:
I always thought Buckley was overrated, but he was still a contender.
If Bucks was an actual contender without fighting top 15 guys, then may as well consider everyone in the division as a contender. I mean, they are all trying to get the belt, regardless of who they're fighting.

I don't know what the UFC really saw in Bucks. Like you, I thought he was overrated, but the UFC were pushing him as hard as they could. Probably because he actually has some charisma or something.
 
xhaydenx said:
Usman is definitely washed lol.

And yeh, Buckley was streaking for sure, against fighters who weren't even close to elite. That streak is full of past it fighters like Colby and Wonderboi and Luque, and then low level guys like Morono and Fialho lol. The best win in his streak was Ruziboev, who has no top wins himself just yet.

Before all that Bucks was losing easily to Curtis and Imavov.
"DDPs chances to win look better with every rd." isn't a bad take, it's a fairly solid prediction.

"Khamzat starts to look very human past the 8-9 min mark especially when he red lines from the go"
Also a completely obvious prediction, but we knew that from the jump when they made this fight.
People are posting these 3 days out as if they're "hot takes" like it just dawned on them.

Seems to me like the Ws vs Burns and Usman are almost seen as "could have gone either way" decisions when they really weren't imo.

Even a visibly fatigued and increasingly sloppy Khamzat still clearly won those fights.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
"DDPs chances to win look better with every rd." isn't a bad take, it's a fairly solid prediction.

"Khamzat starts to look very human past the 8-9 min mark especially when he red lines from the go"
Also a completely obvious prediction, but we knew that from the jump when they made this fight.
People are posting these 3 days out as if they're "hot takes" like it just dawned on them.

Seems to me like the Ws vs Burns and Usman are almost seen as "could have gone either way" decisions when they really weren't imo.

Even a visibly fatigued and increasingly sloppy Khamzat still clearly won those fights.
Seems like you quoted me by mistake?
 
You want real trash talk right out the gutter?

The only way khazmat wins this fight is if stillnocks was stillborn
 
xhaydenx said:
Usman is definitely washed lol.

And yeh, Buckley was streaking for sure, against fighters who weren't even close to elite. That streak is full of past it fighters like Colby and Wonderboi and Luque, and then low level guys like Morono and Fialho lol. The best win in his streak was Ruziboev, who has no top wins himself just yet.

Before all that Bucks was losing easily to Curtis and Imavov.
Usman was one fight removed from champion and Burns was in the middle of his prime lmao
 
Let’s look at DDP vs. elite wrestlers.

Oh, wait. He hasn’t fought any. And still has terrible TDD 🤣
 
xhaydenx said:
If Bucks was an actual contender without fighting top 15 guys, then may as well consider everyone in the division as a contender. I mean, they are all trying to get the belt, regardless of who they're fighting.

I don't know what the UFC really saw in Bucks. Like you, I thought he was overrated, but the UFC were pushing him as hard as they could. Probably because he actually has some charisma or something.
He did, beat two top-10, in Thompson and Colby.
 
Not understanding the hard on for khazmat. Robert tapped so fast in the last fight telling me bobby had a b8gger problem than the sub.
 
xhaydenx said:
Seems like you quoted me by mistake?
Not a mistake exactly, more just clarifying my initial post after you quoted me in regards to Usman/Buckley.
If you consider Usman to be washed, I can understand that even if I don't agree completely.
 
