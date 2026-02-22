Arm Barbarian
Really? I didn't see much from DDP and remember him being taken down like butter. And after that he only had the ref to end the round so he could get up. Don't remember him not getting destroyed in that fight besides briefly last round in a brief transition.I wouldn't use the term "destroyed" necessarily....
Thats one way. But Khamzat destroyed his TDD. No one will say he took his chin, but no one will believe him submitting 8 black belts in a row at one time again.In my honest opinion you need to inflict some physical damage to destroy somebody.
Dude hugged him for 25 minutes, that's far from "humiliated and spoiled with pure emasculated destruction", there was no destruction at all, and your choice of words make me think you would love Khamzat doing some destruction on you.50-44 against the Champ is destroyed . Dude's reign was humiliated and spoiled with pure emasculated destruction to the point his coach doesn't want him to get back in there with him.. And it's all been radio silence ever since.
Mental destruction is still destruction.. Mentally I would rather fight someone than have them sit on me for 25 minutes, my mind would be DESTROYED. My coach doesn't want me to rematch and win my belt back, i'm mentally destroyed.Dude hugged him for 25 minutes, that's far from "humiliated and spoiled with pure emasculated destruction", there was no destruction at all, and your choice of words make me think you would love Khamzat doing some destruction on you.
Also it would certainly make us happy if that bum actually fights. When I say bum I just want to insult him because he is an ugly boring fake though guy, of course he is a specialist in wrestling and extremely good at it, but that's it. That's what a lifetime of wrestling with the boys and forcing yourself onto goats and other forms of wildlife on mountains does.
Khamzat should compete in the ULTIMATE MENTAL FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP then and leave this sport for real men capable of inflicting real damage upon others, Jacobe Smith actually destroyed someone tonight thanks to his grappling, Khamzat was hugging for dear life DDP like a bitch.Mental destruction is still destruction.. Mentally I would rather fight someone than have them sit on me for 25 minutes, my mind would be DESTROYED. My coach doesn't want me to rematch and win my belt back, i'm mentally destroyed.
Lol I agree, he's too good for this game, easy peasy .Khamzat should compete in the ULTIMATE MENTAL FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP then and leave this sport for real men capable of inflicting real damage upon others, Jacobe Smith actually destroyed someone tonight thanks to his grappling, Khamzat was hugging for dear life DDP like a bitch.
How can u be mentally destroyed when guy did not even hurt you? What kind of fighting is this. I will hold u so my buddy can rape you? Like i would rather fight Chimaev than Ngannou for example and got rather holded and get pressured for 25 min than viciously KO’d.Mental destruction is still destruction.. Mentally I would rather fight someone than have them sit on me for 25 minutes, my mind would be DESTROYED. My coach doesn't want me to rematch and win my belt back, i'm mentally destroyed.