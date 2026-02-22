Media Khamzat responds to Stricklands callout

CobraCobretti said:
I wouldn't use the term "destroyed" necessarily....
Click to expand...
Really? I didn't see much from DDP and remember him being taken down like butter. And after that he only had the ref to end the round so he could get up. Don't remember him not getting destroyed in that fight besides briefly last round in a brief transition.
 
Tweak896 said:
Really? I didn't see much from DDP and remember him being taken down like butter. And after that he only had the ref to end the round so he could get up. Don't remember him not getting destroyed in that fight besides briefly last round in a brief transition.
Click to expand...

In my honest opinion you need to inflict some physical damage to destroy somebody.
 
Tweak896 said:
Really? I didn't see much from DDP and remember him being taken down like butter. And after that he only had the ref to end the round so he could get up. Don't remember him not getting destroyed in that fight besides briefly last round in a brief transition.
Click to expand...

Yeah and Khamshaft couldn’t even attempt one sub with all that control, or be close to finishing
Yet Dricus managed to tag kham and almost lock in a choke in the 5th
The only sub attempt of the fight

He didn’t destroy Dricus, he laid on him and controlled him
 
CobraCobretti said:
In my honest opinion you need to inflict some physical damage to destroy somebody.
Click to expand...
Thats one way. But Khamzat destroyed his TDD. No one will say he took his chin, but no one will believe him submitting 8 black belts in a row at one time again.
 
Imavov is a threat to khamzat I’d imagine

As is probably Strickland too

Ddp showed terrible tdd and get up ability … those guys are better at that

Styles make fights … just fight someone !
 
50-44 against the Champ is destroyed . Dude's reign was humiliated and spoiled with pure emasculated destruction to the point his coach doesn't want him to get back in there with him.. And it's all been radio silence ever since.

MC5naWY.gif
 
Last edited:
Jose Beehive said:
50-44 against the Champ is destroyed . Dude's reign was humiliated and spoiled with pure emasculated destruction to the point his coach doesn't want him to get back in there with him.. And it's all been radio silence ever since.

MC5naWY.gif
Click to expand...
Dude hugged him for 25 minutes, that's far from "humiliated and spoiled with pure emasculated destruction", there was no destruction at all, and your choice of words make me think you would love Khamzat doing some destruction on you.
Also it would certainly make us happy if that bum actually fights. When I say bum I just want to insult him because he is an ugly boring fake though guy, of course he is a specialist in wrestling and extremely good at it, but that's it. That's what a lifetime of wrestling with the boys and forcing yourself onto goats and other forms of wildlife on mountains does.
 
Othman said:
Dude hugged him for 25 minutes, that's far from "humiliated and spoiled with pure emasculated destruction", there was no destruction at all, and your choice of words make me think you would love Khamzat doing some destruction on you.
Also it would certainly make us happy if that bum actually fights. When I say bum I just want to insult him because he is an ugly boring fake though guy, of course he is a specialist in wrestling and extremely good at it, but that's it. That's what a lifetime of wrestling with the boys and forcing yourself onto goats and other forms of wildlife on mountains does.
Click to expand...
Mental destruction is still destruction.. Mentally I would rather fight someone than have them sit on me for 25 minutes, my mind would be DESTROYED. My coach doesn't want me to rematch and win my belt back, i'm mentally destroyed.
 
Jose Beehive said:
Mental destruction is still destruction.. Mentally I would rather fight someone than have them sit on me for 25 minutes, my mind would be DESTROYED. My coach doesn't want me to rematch and win my belt back, i'm mentally destroyed.
Click to expand...
Khamzat should compete in the ULTIMATE MENTAL FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP then and leave this sport for real men capable of inflicting real damage upon others, Jacobe Smith actually destroyed someone tonight thanks to his grappling, Khamzat was hugging for dear life DDP like a bitch.
 
Othman said:
Khamzat should compete in the ULTIMATE MENTAL FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP then and leave this sport for real men capable of inflicting real damage upon others, Jacobe Smith actually destroyed someone tonight thanks to his grappling, Khamzat was hugging for dear life DDP like a bitch.
Click to expand...
Lol I agree, he's too good for this game, easy peasy .
LWNoaW1hZXYuZ2lm.gif
 
Jose Beehive said:
Mental destruction is still destruction.. Mentally I would rather fight someone than have them sit on me for 25 minutes, my mind would be DESTROYED. My coach doesn't want me to rematch and win my belt back, i'm mentally destroyed.
Click to expand...
How can u be mentally destroyed when guy did not even hurt you? What kind of fighting is this. I will hold u so my buddy can rape you? Like i would rather fight Chimaev than Ngannou for example and got rather holded and get pressured for 25 min than viciously KO’d.

You people need to stop acting like he is some kind of Goat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

hbombbisping
News Pereira tells Khamzat he is moving to HW after Khamzat calls him out
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
3K
FilipEmoFights
FilipEmoFights
Tokoloko
News Is Strickland moving up to LHW?
2
Replies
24
Views
722
Portland8242
Portland8242
Pequeño Corey
Steve Garcia's terrible callout
2
Replies
34
Views
914
Mr.Maelstrom
Mr.Maelstrom

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,087
Messages
58,481,511
Members
176,050
Latest member
Azat P

Share this page

Back
Top