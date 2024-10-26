Khamzat really beat Rob like he was Li Jingliang or Kevin Holland

Makes ya think Borz was sick or something against Burns. Burns is absolutely no joke but to struggle against him and do this to Whitaker is something else man.
 
Khamzat in the first round is the scariest opponent in all of MMA.
 
I'm a fan of Knuckles but you could see in the final face off the size difference. Also Knuckles never submitted in the UFC.
 
Honestly the most impressive performance I've seen in the UFC considering the opposition. It's one thing to be caught by a ''lucky'' shot in 13 seconds, but this was pure domination, pure skill!
 
And Bobby looked great on the scales too
 
ExitLUPin said:
Wild. Crazy part is he can do that exact same thing to Dricus who was in deep shit and nearly finished against...... Derek Brunson LMAO
Click to expand...

I don't know. I think DDP is harder to take down than Rob. He is much beefier and stronger.

Will be a more competitive fight IMO, but Khamzat the likely winner again.
 
blaseblase said:
I'm starting to become convinced Usman can be the middleweight champion. He needs to fight pronto.
Click to expand...
I have said ever since Khamzat beat Usman that Usman could beat numerous ranked MWs. People just get very clouded judgement when Khamzat makes them look like cans
 
One he the craziest R1 domination I have ever seen.
 
Borz Bless. Inshallah.

 
Warhound925 said:
Makes ya think Borz was sick or something against Burns. Burns is absolutely no joke but to struggle against him and do this to Whitaker is something else man.
Click to expand...

FraudGoat said:
Chimaev just fought a dumb fight against Burns. I have no doubt he could've taken burns down and beat him up.
Click to expand...

Burns ground game >>>>>>>> Whitaker ground game
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,592
Messages
56,402,369
Members
175,201
Latest member
Hattowkai

Share this page

Back
Top