Khamzat really beat Rob like he was Li Jingliang or Kevin Holland

I'm starting to become convinced Usman can be the middleweight champion. He needs to fight pronto.He is the best fighter in the world
Chimaev just fought a dumb fight against Burns. I have no doubt he could've taken burns down and beat him up.Makes ya think Borz was sick or something against Burns. Burns is absolutely no joke but to struggle against him and do this to Whitaker is something else man.
Wild. Crazy part is he can do that exact same thing to Dricus who was in deep shit and nearly finished against...... Derek Brunson LMAO
I have said ever since Khamzat beat Usman that Usman could beat numerous ranked MWs. People just get very clouded judgement when Khamzat makes them look like cans
Someone definitely argued that with me here.Do noobs still believe Romero has better MMA wrestling than Khamzat?
