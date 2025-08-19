Khamzat put on a masterclass in dominance

information
I'm seeing a lot of hate threads but personally found the fight very interesting. It's not easy to dominate and control a champion like Dricus.
I think you can appreciate the pressure and initiative Khamzat used to consistently impose his gameplan on Dricus.
Dricus had plenty of rounds to adjust to Khamzat's game, but still failed to overcome the immense skillgap. Like he said in the post-fight interview, it was as if Khamzat was always one or several steps ahead of him.
This was a masterclass performance put on by Khamzat and I highly appreciate the fact that he's competing in the sport.
