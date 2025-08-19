  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Khamzat put on a masterclass in dominance

I'm seeing a lot of hate threads but personally found the fight very interesting. It's not easy to dominate and control a champion like Dricus.

I think you can appreciate the pressure and initiative Khamzat used to consistently impose his gameplan on Dricus.

Dricus had plenty of rounds to adjust to Khamzat's game, but still failed to overcome the immense skillgap. Like he said in the post-fight interview, it was as if Khamzat was always one or several steps ahead of him.

This was a masterclass performance put on by Khamzat and I highly appreciate the fact that he's competing in the sport.
 
Fraudzat is just an imitation of domination. Can Fraudzat write a symphony? Can Fraudzat turn a canvas into a beautiful masterpiece?
 
I really wish Khamzat could have done this to some of the turds at ww. But colby, jorge, Maia were all ducking him. Gotta give respect to Leon for at least taking the fight after they threatened to remove his rank. I would love to see Khamzat do this Dolidze out of respect for DDP and his buddy.
 
The second I saw how the Dillashaw vitamins kicked in, from one or the excellent posters here who showed khazmats physique difference from past fights I immediately changed my pick. I knew it was over
 
philcrow said:
You guys are acting like DDP had an outstanding wrestling pedigree. Then it would be impressive. But he didn't even sprawl, was posting on the wrong leg to escape, and tried kicking out of the crucifix like he was in the WWE.

This fanboy shit is out of control.
Click to expand...
Correct, he sucks at it and khazmat couldn't finish him.
 
maybe now Middleweights will evolve and level up.

we've seen this before: lots of rasslers in the division, the rest of the division practice sprawling and adapt; few rasslers in the division, the rest relax on anti-rassling until they're forced to practice it again.

Khamzat's taking advantage of the holes in the division, he couldn't do this to Marty or Burns. he's not untouchable, you idiots. rassling is just the meta at MW.

the only knock on Khamzat though is him scamming everyone saying he will "KILL EVRYBADY AAARRHH" but he was just playing poker
 
GoWokeGoBroke said:
The second I saw how the Dillashaw vitamins kicked in, from one or the excellent posters here who showed khazmats physique difference from past fights I immediately changed my pick. I knew it was over
Click to expand...
He only trained their for a month and had 9 months too grow his body into MW
 
I have rewatched a whole bunch of sequences from this fight many times already. It's incredible what he did.

I don't care if every fight of his looks like this going forward because I would still want to know if he can do this to every single guy on the MW roster.
 
information said:
I'm seeing a lot of hate threads but personally found the fight very interesting. It's not easy to dominate and control a champion like Dricus.

I think you can appreciate the pressure and initiative Khamzat used to consistently impose his gameplan on Dricus.

Dricus had plenty of rounds to adjust to Khamzat's game, but still failed to overcome the immense skillgap. Like he said in the post-fight interview, it was as if Khamzat was always one or several steps ahead of him.

This was a masterclass performance put on by Khamzat and I highly appreciate the fact that he's competing in the sport.
Click to expand...
I don't understand how people can think that fight was boring. I was literally on the edge of my seat the entire time.
The Khamzat hate is COMPLETELY misplaced. If you wanna be mad at anyone, be mad at DDP.
You're a professional fighter and a world champion and you can neither defend the takedown nor get up from bottom position.

Anyone that has every trained MMA or even Jiu-Jitsu should have MASSIVE appreciation for how hard it is to hold someone down like that.

Lastly, it's a fighter's job to WIN THE FIGHT, not to entertain spectators.

<Fedor23>


Don't like grappling? DON'T WATCH MMA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
