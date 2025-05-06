News Khamzat preparing for murder of Dricus DuPlessis

www.mmamania.com

Khamzat Chimaev ‘prepping for murder’ ahead of UFC title fight against Dricus Du Plessis

Khamzat Chimaev wants to murder reigning 185-pound champion Dricus Du Plessis when they collide for the UFC middleweight title later this year.
www.mmamania.com

- His team believes while Dricus is preparing for a ground war, they are preparing for a murder.
- Darren Till seems very happy with Khamzat's training as he is helping Khamzat's striking.
- Darren Till believes cardio won't be an issue as "Khamzat is fit as fk'
- Since Dricus keeps winning, they are not looking past him.
- Darren Till says Khamzat will be too strong for Dricus to handle and will dominate Dricus.
- Darren Till predicts a finish for Khamzat and to be crowned the new middleweight champion.

Would like to see how Dricus responds to this with his classic elite trash talking.
 
Khamzat better finish Dricus inside 2 rounds...after that he is done.

Calling Dricus to win rd4
 
Who is Khamzat's head coach for this camp? Feel like he's had big changes for his last few fights and nothing stable which isn't perfect heading into a fight like this
 
