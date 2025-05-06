Khamzat Chimaev ‘prepping for murder’ ahead of UFC title fight against Dricus Du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev wants to murder reigning 185-pound champion Dricus Du Plessis when they collide for the UFC middleweight title later this year.
- His team believes while Dricus is preparing for a ground war, they are preparing for a murder.
- Darren Till seems very happy with Khamzat's training as he is helping Khamzat's striking.
- Darren Till believes cardio won't be an issue as "Khamzat is fit as fk'
- Since Dricus keeps winning, they are not looking past him.
- Darren Till says Khamzat will be too strong for Dricus to handle and will dominate Dricus.
- Darren Till predicts a finish for Khamzat and to be crowned the new middleweight champion.
Would like to see how Dricus responds to this with his classic elite trash talking.
