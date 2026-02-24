News Khamzat out until after Ramadan

its-me-dan-hooker.gif
 
UFC MW belt is gonna be yet another inactive belt that will result in a dead boring division. How sad. Its really sad because UFC MW belt has been the most active belt over the years.. starting with Rich, then Anderson, then later Adesanya and Alex, DDP, they all were active fighters. But now I just got a bad feeling we are gonna get a UFC MW title fight once every 18 months, its sucks and is so boring. I always knew if Chimaev or Costa were the champion that there will always be some mysterious injury/problem/issue/reason as to why they can't fight.
 
TITS said:
So what, Ramadan is over in 22 days.
Click to expand...
He has said in the past that he will not even run training camp during Ramadan.

That could be him just talking shit of course. But he has said it.
 
NoStoneUnturned said:
Its the problem with fighters who reside in third world countries, a little bit of money goes a long way.
Click to expand...
For Khamzat it's not just a little bit of money.

Ramzan Kadyrov in Chechnya is one of Russia's billionaire oligarchs, and a wanted for war crimes and crimes against humanity. He is internationally sanctioned. And Khamzat gave his belt to the Kadyrovs, and they are likely giving him millions of dollars.

It's almost guaranteed that Khamzat makes more money from the Kadyrov's just holding the belt, than he does actually fighting.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dionysian
can we now admit what we missed out on as fans? (Khamzat)
5 6 7
Replies
121
Views
3K
fzoid4454
fzoid4454

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,017
Messages
58,476,588
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top