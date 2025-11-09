Khamzat on one again

Yap yap yap, blah blah blah....

When's your first title defense gonna be? I mean, he took virtually 0 damage vs DDP.
I know his Unc Ramzan is excited to be seen preening around with another belt ASAP
What happened to the guy who notched 3 wins in 5 weeks in 2020?

Now we're just hoping to see him defend more than once every 10-14 months
Surely there's a middle ground in there somewhere.

As for his claims about beating AP and Glover at the same time, just stfu lol.
Glover was still winning title fights in his 40s, let's see if Khamzat is anywhere near the title picture in the next 5 years.
Nvm in his 40s lol
 
Khamzat beats Alex and Ankalaev at 205..
Khamzat can beat Cyril and Aspinal at 265..
All Glover did was show how weak the 205 division was during his time in the end.
Those saying otherwise are haters or clueless, pretty simple there.. now watch the kids and insecure with their soft emoji.
 
Thats why Khamzat ducked Jiri for LHW title eliminator fight and rather stalled in mw for another +- 18 months before he reached to title? Khamzat is full of shit...
 
Hilarious to see some people take the statement literally and seriously. It's obviously just trying to be funny about that he thinks he can beat Pereira. I know some Pereira fans are a bit special in their fandom but it should still be quite clear.
 
Hazmat is gonna run HW now? Wow.
 
