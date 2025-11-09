Khamzat on one again

Arm Barbarian
Chimaev nearly got KO'd by Gilbert Burns. Then after recovering, he couldn't control the much smaller Burns on the ground. He wouldn't have fared well against Glover Texeira.
Thats why Khamzat ducked Jiri for LHW title eliminator fight and rather stalled in mw for another +- 18 months before he reached to title? Khamzat is full of shit...Khamzat beats Alex and Ankalaev at 205..
Khamzat can beat Cyril and Aspinal at 265..
All Glover did was show how weak the 205 division was during his time in the end.
Those saying otherwise are haters or clueless, pretty simple there.. now watch the kids and insecure with their soft emoji.
F Khamzat.View attachment 1120538
I could see him possibly controlling Alex, but prime Glover was an absolute animal, both grappling, and standup. Difficult to take down and hold down.