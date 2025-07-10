Khamzat might retire after UFC 319

ShaggyDoyle

Feb 13, 2025
Caio Borralho says he’s heard ‘some whispers’ that Khamzat Chimaev may retire after #UFC319 if he wins the belt 🤔

“He has a lot of money already. He’s good with money… Why not retire? I would do the same.”
 
This guy cannot just shutup for once. Same way he 'heard whsipers' that Dricus was injured when it was fake news. His credibility is already shot when he sent the media in a frenzy over the injury fake news. Cannot wait till this guy gets destroyed by Imavov.
 
Okay at that point I would swap from Khamzat fan to hater... unless he has some serious medical thing
 
when did sports media start focusing so intently on every rumor and report it as if it was news?
 
A bright future selling used cars and dreaming up crypto scams await him...
 
ninja boot said:
when did sports media start focusing so intently on every rumor and report it as if it was news?
The future of mma media is this guy yapping and Michael Page photoshopping random fight cards together.

Tbf though it’s a unique way to get your name out there. Maybe he’ll be the next bj Penn.com news aggregator Def the most unlikeable fight nerd though
 
MMAFanCal said:
This guy cannot just shutup for once. Same way he 'heard whsipers' that Dricus was injured when it was fake news. His credibility is already shot when he sent the media in a frenzy over the injury fake news. Cannot wait till this guy gets destroyed by Imavov.
He also posted RIP Ben Askren. Whoever he sources from has a 100% wrong rate
 
Cairo also said Askren was gone. He talks too much.
 
biscuitsbrah said:
He also posted RIP Ben Askren. Whoever he sources from has a 100% wrong rate
\Wow! That is sick (not in a good way, of course). It is even more disgusting than any of the other fake news this guy has been spreading. I hate this guy more and more every day. Man, I wish Imavov totally trashes this guy in the next fight so that he could STFU once and for all.
 
This is what I call trying to "wish something into existence".

Dude does not want Khamzat holding the belt and being the guy he has to try to beat to get it.
 
DamnSevern said:
The future of mma media is this guy yapping and Michael Page photoshopping random fight cards together.

Tbf though it’s a unique way to get your name out there. Maybe he’ll be the next bj Penn.com news aggregator Def the most unlikeable fight nerd though
mma media is dying for a decent journalist to cover the sport. Unfortunately gimmicks are what we have at the moment. Between Nina Drama, The Shmoe and these rumor-mill pushers we're neck deep in fun-style reporting and lack anything substantive.
 
It’s really not a bad play , retire and if and when they want you to return ask for a huge sum of money
 
How anyone can actually like this guy is fucking beyond me….
Smash whatever, I want a fighter who actually wants to fight and doesn’t have a billion excuses on why he can’t perform regularly.
 
While this is just a rumor, what a frustrating "what if??" Career this would be if he did that.

So many cool fights he could have.
 
ninja boot said:
mma media is dying for a decent journalist to cover the sport. Unfortunately gimmicks are what we have at the moment. Between Nina Drama, The Shmoe and these rumor-mill pushers we're neck deep in fun-style reporting and lack anything substantive.
It’s absolutely fucking grim and also speaks volumes about where media is heading in general.
 
