Khamzat might retire after UFC 319

ShaggyDoyle
The future of mma media is this guy yapping and Michael Page photoshopping random fight cards together.when did sports media start focusing so intently on every rumor and report it as if it was news?
He also posted RIP Ben Askren. Whoever he sources from has a 100% wrong rateThis guy cannot just shutup for once. Same way he 'heard whsipers' that Dricus was injured when it was fake news. His credibility is already shot when he sent the media in a frenzy over the injury fake news. Cannot wait till this guy gets destroyed by Imavov.
\Wow! That is sick (not in a good way, of course). It is even more disgusting than any of the other fake news this guy has been spreading. I hate this guy more and more every day. Man, I wish Imavov totally trashes this guy in the next fight so that he could STFU once and for all.He also posted RIP Ben Askren. Whoever he sources from has a 100% wrong rate
mma media is dying for a decent journalist to cover the sport. Unfortunately gimmicks are what we have at the moment. Between Nina Drama, The Shmoe and these rumor-mill pushers we're neck deep in fun-style reporting and lack anything substantive.The future of mma media is this guy yapping and Michael Page photoshopping random fight cards together.
Tbf though it’s a unique way to get your name out there. Maybe he’ll be the next bj Penn.com news aggregator Def the most unlikeable fight nerd though
It’s absolutely fucking grim and also speaks volumes about where media is heading in general.mma media is dying for a decent journalist to cover the sport. Unfortunately gimmicks are what we have at the moment. Between Nina Drama, The Shmoe and these rumor-mill pushers we're neck deep in fun-style reporting and lack anything substantive.