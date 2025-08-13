  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Khamzat lifts DC into the air like a child!

DC - "wtf was that?"

Khamzat spun him around like a kid, despite Cormier looking like he's about 7 months pregnant.

A real wrestling match between these two would be crazy though. Both dudes are elite (well, prime DC was, lol).
 
DC weighs about 270 here easy. DDP gonna get DDP'd.
 

lifts DC into the air like a child = barely lifts FC for a second using momentum​


I expected this

baby-throw.gif


or this

john-wayne-cantswim.gif


or at least this

SD-High-Risk-High-Reward-Takedown-form-the-Clinch_fo-GIF.gif
 
DC got money on DDP.


"I'm gonna say he's weak, so he picks my ass up and blows out his back."
 
Clearly could have but you know, he probably didn't want to slam DC on concrete.....
 
Seriously leave that man a lone. I have my Saturday night planned don't fuck this up for me DC.
 
DC is an old guy with a lot of injuries; he wouldn't go all in wrestling when playing around on pavement. He's smarter than that.
 
