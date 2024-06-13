  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Khamzat isn't any closer to a title shot in two and a half years

blaseblase

blaseblase

Feb 28, 2023
8,006
15,435
November 2021 he was ranked at number 10

then.PNG

As of today he's ranked at number 10

now.PNG


He's wasted his time in the UFC. He debuted and fought 3 times in the span of a few months but once he got some hype he turned into a diva and stopped fighting. I hope he can turn it around but this is probably the worst managed career we've ever seen. He's had everything handed to him and still can't make it to a title shot.
 
Shouldn’t even be ranked @ 170lb now been a minute since he fought there (over 2 years 27 months to be exact since going life and death with Burns). He missed weight and fought @ 185lb.
 
This was really his moment to shine. He better have an injury or legitmate excuse if he actually waives it. He could of really shut the haters up if he performed well or atleast was mildly competetive with Bobby Knuckles for the whole fight.

Now thinking about it, has he even stepped in the cage with actual MW and not some WW beefing up? He should fight someone like Brunson before getting title shot eliminator fight....
 
Before the Gilbert fight he was being hyped as the next Jon Jones.
 
He would have absolutely gotten a title shot if he beat Whittaker.
 
His career is an oddity in that his inactivity repeatedly kills his momentum. He very well could be champion and one of the biggest names in the sport right now. Guy has been his own worst enemy between not showing up and badly missing weight. It’s to the point I’m more surprised when he shows up.
 
