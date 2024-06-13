Khamzat isn't any closer to a title shot in two and a half years

blaseblase
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2023
- Messages
- 8,006
- Reaction score
- 15,435
November 2021 he was ranked at number 10
As of today he's ranked at number 10
He's wasted his time in the UFC. He debuted and fought 3 times in the span of a few months but once he got some hype he turned into a diva and stopped fighting. I hope he can turn it around but this is probably the worst managed career we've ever seen. He's had everything handed to him and still can't make it to a title shot.
As of today he's ranked at number 10
He's wasted his time in the UFC. He debuted and fought 3 times in the span of a few months but once he got some hype he turned into a diva and stopped fighting. I hope he can turn it around but this is probably the worst managed career we've ever seen. He's had everything handed to him and still can't make it to a title shot.