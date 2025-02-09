  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Khamzat is silent

Bruh

HELAX

Khamzat will be brought tales of this fight and respond to such events in good time
 
he just tweeted at ddp, he's not silent. And saying khamzat is gonna duck his only chance at a title because he's scared of ddp doesn't make sense, I like dricus but last night's performance wasn't particularly scary. Arm punching and awkward flailing for 25 minutes lol
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
he just tweeted at ddp, he's not silent. And saying khamzat is gonna duck his only chance at a title because he's scared of ddp doesn't make sense, I like dricus but last night's performance wasn't particularly scary. Arm punching and awkward flailing for 25 minutes lol
Yall just fall for the aesthetics.

The guy beat Whittaker, Adesanya and now Strickland twice. If you arent impressed by that, well IDK what to tell ya
 
HHJ said:
Yall just fall for the aesthetics.

The guy beat Whittaker, Adesanya and now Strickland twice. If you arent impressed by that, well IDK what to tell ya
he's good, but I'm just saying that his performance against strickland isn't something that would make people duck him. Maybe his performance against rob where he finished him with a jab, the fight against strickland was impressive gameplanning but a bit of a shit fight also
 
andgonsil strikes again 🤣

No fighter is gonna dodge a championship fight for the belt, no matter who is holding the belt...with one exception: the champion has a name...🙄
 
