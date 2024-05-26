Media Khamzat is POPULAR in Uzbekistan (PIC)

cb54defe0f856a1cd57797edbc8f189c.jpg


Courtesy of my friend Jordi who is travelling there right now.
 
It's all the Muslim countries that will back Muslim fighters.
 
My buddy's telling me that in all these different countries they have different stars on those punching machines. In Georgia they had Brock Lesnar, Antony Joshua and Yuri Boyka. In the muslim countries they have Khabib a lot more often.
 
Yeah that's why i think people don't call Islam or Khamzat a "star", but that's just in USA.
Internationally, there's alot of Muslim countries that back them quite alot.
 
Yeah I'd say Khabib was the only international star but these others are extremely popular in some (large) parts of the world. I would've said Khamzat had the potential to become an international star but he's kinda fumbled the bag on that one.
 
very misleading thread title and stupid responses that follow it.

if you look closely on the mural you will see alot of fighters, including conor. also some other sports men and cars. within a second it became a religion topic and thats not what i see when i look at that picture. people really see what they want to see
 
You don't think him being featured as the main guy on the mural and this place being named after him is significant?
 
Holy shit imagine that.

Brock Lesnar is a giant hot dog and no one is surprised Americans liked him.

Imagine Muslims liking Muslims! Shocking. Really weird!!

What's next, black guys liking Lebron?

Asian girls liking KPop?

Mexicans liking Canelo?

What a SHOCKING twist!!
 
Sorry, I chuckled when I read Yuri Boyka
 
like I said, people see what theu want to see....what I see is some kind of grocery store called Azizon
 
I dont fucking believe it.

Let me guess, Volkanovski is popular in Australia?

Sure.

Hey I bet like Russian guys like Fedor too lol.

Yeah right.

Hey everyone, Brazilians like Jose Aldo! Suuuuure buddy, whatever you say.

Next thing you know you're gonna say Paddy Pimblett is popular in Liverpool.

Oh let me guess:

"Hey everyone gay poodles like Sean O'Malley"

GTFO of here dude stop clowning me
 
Well there's also 2 pictures of Conor & combined they are the same size as the one of Khamzat. ;)
 
