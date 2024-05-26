It's all the Muslim countries that will back Muslim fighters.
Yeah that's why i think people don't call Islam or Khamzat a "star", but that's just in USA.My buddy's telling me that in all these different countries they have different stars on those punching machines. In Georgia they had Brock Lesnar, Antony Joshua and Yuri Boyka. In the muslim countries they have Khabib a lot more often.
Internationally, there's alot of Muslim countries that back them quite alot.
very misleading thread title and stupid responses that follow it.
if you look closely on the mural you will see alot of fighters, including conor. also some other sports men and cars. within a second it became a religion topic and thats not what i see when i look at that picture. people really see what they want to see
Sorry, I chuckled when I read Yuri BoykaMy buddy's telling me that in all these different countries they have different stars on those punching machines. In Georgia they had Brock Lesnar, Antony Joshua and Yuri Boyka. In the muslim countries they have Khabib a lot more often.
You don't think him being featured as the main guy on the mural and this place being named after him is significant?