Khamzat is going to (once again) shock the haters a week from now

FrankDux
Sherdog Resident Shookologist
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2018
- Messages
- 3,450
- Reaction score
- 10,347
This is precisely the way most sherdoggers underestimate him.Hahaha LOL at khamzat winning a 5 round fight against someone like dricus, he might win but no chance he goes 5 rounds with DDP
It's been a fun ride watching goal posts shift from "Khamzat likely would struggle with WWs like Neil Magny" until now he's matching up with a champ like DDP. Fuck I can't believe I spent 5 years arguing for Khamzat.
Hahaha LOL at khamzat winning a 5 round fight against someone like dricus, he might win but no chance he goes 5 rounds with DDP
Bet the house…?
I'll take it, but prefer the ones who I argued with to send me some as consolation.Maybe Khamzat can send you a medal?