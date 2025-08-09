  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Khamzat is going to (once again) shock the haters a week from now

FrankDux

FrankDux

@Brown
Feb 3, 2018
3,450
10,347
Whether it's another quick KO/TKO or a 5 round grinding win...Khamzat will once again surprise/shock/silence the haters. Curious to see how they'll cope afterwards. They'll say DDP was never that good and only fought strikers?

Borz bless. #andnew. Inshallah.

 
Hahaha LOL at khamzat winning a 5 round fight against someone like dricus, he might win but no chance he goes 5 rounds with DDP
 
Cazador Diurno said:
Hahaha LOL at khamzat winning a 5 round fight against someone like dricus, he might win but no chance he goes 5 rounds with DDP
Click to expand...
This is precisely the way most sherdoggers underestimate him.

Pretending like he has 1 round to win the fight, willfully ignorant.
 
Tweak896 said:
It's been a fun ride watching goal posts shift from "Khamzat likely would struggle with WWs like Neil Magny" until now he's matching up with a champ like DDP. Fuck I can't believe I spent 5 years arguing for Khamzat.
Click to expand...

Maybe Khamzat can send you a medal?
 
