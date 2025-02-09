Khamzat is going to finish DDP in 2 minutes

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I’d have to take Khamzat in that fight, his grappling is too elite for DDP.
Those spazzy bursts of offense are going to get him in trouble with Khams duckunders and corner turns. Khamzat also won’t give DDP the time to rest in between bursts like Izzy and Strick, grappling is far more taxing than striking.
What does Chimaev have for DDP, like seriously? DDP is stronger, has better cardio, has better striking, and has the grappling to keep the fight standing. It’ll be like the Usman fight, but much much worse for Chimaev.
The thing with this matchup, Khamzat really would NEED that early finish. Deep waters with this version of DDP is not where he wants to be. I think he'd be more honest about that than a lot of sherdoggers lol