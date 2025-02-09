  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Khamzat is going to finish DDP in 2 minutes

The first words out of his mouth should be the undefeated #1 contender in his division instead of "is there no one else?".
 
He can't even finish a noseless Sean, KhamGoat is coming for his ass.
1698158661-20231024-164333-1.gif
 
I’d have to take Khamzat in that fight, his grappling is too elite for DDP.

Those spazzy bursts of offense are going to get him in trouble with Khams duckunders and corner turns. Khamzat also won’t give DDP the time to rest in between bursts like Izzy and Strick, grappling is far more taxing than striking.


Khamzat via RNC round 1
 
I think Chimaev is good enough to win, but why discredit DDP with the 2 minute thing? He's not that kind of guy imo that goes out easily
 
Söze Aldo said:
He had issues controlling former 155 pounder Gilbert Burns. He's never faced a 210 lbs+ bull like DDP.
Click to expand...

My thoughts exactly.

DDP's cardio is absolutely fucking bonkers as well.

I'm a fan of Dagestani and Chechen fighters, but I see DDP dragging that dude into some terrifyingly deep waters he's never experienced before.

It'll be a damn good fight, but I sure as fucked wouldn't bet on it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ArtardFiesta
I am more interested in seeing DDP fight Khamzat next
2
Replies
20
Views
870
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
lerobshow
DDP v Khamzat ; Let's go
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
josh345
josh345
Oz.Pride
Forget Strickland. We need DDP vs Khamzat
Replies
7
Views
477
Luckyme
Luckyme
Cooliox
  • Poll Poll
DDP was up 2 rounds to 1 on the scorecards
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
3K
Cooliox
Cooliox
MarioLemieux
Rob is going to seperate Khamzat from consciousness bet the house on it
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
3K
DiazSlap
DiazSlap

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,107
Messages
56,875,593
Members
175,437
Latest member
TwentynineTwentyeight

Share this page

Back
Top