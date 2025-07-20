  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Khamzat is claiming it was Costa's girl who slid in his DMs

Isn't Costa's girl a Manager? Wouldn't be surprised if she's in a lot of fighter's DMS
 
Costa said he lied. Khamzat is trying to save face. She is also his manager. Costa said he has proof and that his girlfriend showed all of the DMs to him.

Tatiana Saurez also said Khamzat kept wanting to wrestle with her when they were both in a Sauna in their bathing suits. She gave him a stern no to get him to stop.
 
Hymen Crusher said:
No one is ever going from costa to khamzat. Not unless you had a gun to your head. Khamzat is the ugliest mother fucker on a roster of some kopylov looking weird dudes.
Click to expand...
Maybe she just likes winners and Paulo having twice as many losses as wins in the past few years just ain’t cutting it for her.
 
richardjohnson said:
Maybe she just likes winners and Paulo having twice as many losses as wins in the past few years just ain’t cutting it for her.
Click to expand...
I doubt it she probably would rather travel without having to beg to get through customs
 
