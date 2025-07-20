Maybe she just likes winners and Paulo having twice as many losses as wins in the past few years just ain’t cutting it for her.No one is ever going from costa to khamzat. Not unless you had a gun to your head. Khamzat is the ugliest mother fucker on a roster of some kopylov looking weird dudes.
I doubt it she probably would rather travel without having to beg to get through customsMaybe she just likes winners and Paulo having twice as many losses as wins in the past few years just ain’t cutting it for her.
Not to worry, I imagine there wouldn’t be much travelling for her in this scenarioI doubt it she probably would rather travel without having to beg to get through customs