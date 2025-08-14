  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Khamzat is -237 favourite against DDP (+202)... Do you agree or Nah?

User9992

User9992

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 1, 2018
Messages
1,428
Reaction score
3,180
Khamzat is -237 favourite against DDP (+202)... Do you agree or Nah?

GyUVd3vXEAEUA7e
 
No. Not only because I am picking DDP, but because a multiple time defending champion for who the challenger is not a direct stylistic matchup threat should be the favorite in the majority of fights.
Same logic as Umar being the favorite over Merab.
 
I'm picking DDP, though I can't disagree with Khamzat being the favorite. I do, however, feel that -237 is a touch too high; -150 or -175 would be more on point imo
 
User9992 said:
Khamzat is -237 favourite against DDP (+202)... Do you agree or Nah?

GyUVd3vXEAEUA7e
Click to expand...
This seems like the right odds based on the number of pro Khamzat threads vs pro DDP threads on Sherdog, which is the gold standard of human cawkfighting
 
FYI, that corresponds to like a 70.33% implied win probability.
 
Nah. Why? Because he fought 1 real MW who is on the decline since he lost the belt against Izzy? And I root always for Bobby, don´t get me wrong. Hopefully DDP makes the people who bet on him a good amount of money. This lines are highly disrespectful to a multiple time defending champ.
 
I honestly have no fucking idea how this fight is going to play out. Anything is possible. I can see reasonable paths for either guy to win by sub, ko, or decision. Split decision or draw even seem possible.
 
Opening line had it as a 63% probability towards khamzat; public betting pushed it towards 70%. Nothing yet pushing anything back / any percentages towards DDP.



Looks like the vast majority are taking Khamzat which mean the odds are inflated and no edge. Wouldn't bet even if you think he will win at this point.
 
Ahh I wish DDP was a bit wider I'd put a good chunk on him winning
 
sickness666 said:
Nah. Why? Because he fought 1 real MW who is on the decline since he lost the belt against Izzy?
Click to expand...

I am not a whittaker fan, AT ALL. Most people think im that weird one off guy that hates whittaker.

He's not been declining for nearly that long. Whittaker had never lost a non title bout at MW until dricus. Then again against Khamzat, and finally to RDR. His decline has only recently just begun IMO.

I expect him to be paired up with brendan allen next.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I am not a whittaker fan, AT ALL. Most people think im that weird one off guy that hates whittaker.

He's not been declining for nearly that long. Whittaker had never lost a non title bout at MW until dricus. Then again against Khamzat, and finally to RDR. His decline has only recently just begun IMO.

I expect him to be paired up with brendan allen next.
Click to expand...
Agreed.

Whittaker also proved in his recent fight that he's not an easy guy to just take down immediately and put in bad positions on the ground, and that he's still dangerous on the feet. If he had 5% more power in his hands, he would've finished that fight.

He also had a very good round 1 KO of Aliskerov just months before facing Khamzat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

orca
Poatan Vs DDP and Khamzat
Replies
5
Views
261
El Panteron
El Panteron
H
DDP and mature Khamzat are ridiculously strong, who is stronger?
2
Replies
34
Views
797
bobafett
bobafett
FrankDux
Media Khabib has suggestion/advice for Khamzat vs DDP
Replies
15
Views
580
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
TerraRayzing
Who will have the strength advantage between DDP and Khamzat?
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
3K
Alpha_T83
Alpha_T83
R
Is Strickland Afraid of Khamzat
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
usernamee
usernamee

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,809
Messages
57,684,770
Members
175,808
Latest member
nurlanshirinov

Share this page

Back
Top