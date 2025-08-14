Khamzat is -237 favourite against DDP (+202)... Do you agree or Nah?

This seems like the right odds based on the number of pro Khamzat threads vs pro DDP threads on Sherdog, which is the gold standard of human cawkfightingKhamzat is -237 favourite against DDP (+202)... Do you agree or Nah?
I'd say that's probably about right on paper although I picked Dricus by decision but I have no idea. I think almost anything could happenFYI, that corresponds to like a 70.33% implied win probability.
Nah. Why? Because he fought 1 real MW who is on the decline since he lost the belt against Izzy?
Agreed.I am not a whittaker fan, AT ALL. Most people think im that weird one off guy that hates whittaker.
He's not been declining for nearly that long. Whittaker had never lost a non title bout at MW until dricus. Then again against Khamzat, and finally to RDR. His decline has only recently just begun IMO.
I expect him to be paired up with brendan allen next.