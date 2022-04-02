Iroh
Ladies and gentlemen, the official Khamzat HYPE train has arrived in the station!! Get aboard quickly as there will be no stops until it arrives at it's destination in a weeks time!
On board you'll have luxuries available such as a Nintendo switch that exclusively plays a special edition of SMESH bros!
...a selection of movies such as the notorious UFC outcast's preview of your vacation destination......a handful of nature documentaries on the wolf...
...and the latest of Borz' escapades!
