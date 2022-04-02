  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Khamzat HYPE train!!!

Are you hyped?!?!?!

Ladies and gentlemen, the official Khamzat HYPE train has arrived in the station!! Get aboard quickly as there will be no stops until it arrives at it's destination in a weeks time!

maxresdefault.jpg


On board you'll have luxuries available such as a Nintendo switch that exclusively plays a special edition of SMESH bros!
1*Qg9SISVN6cBgmnvbPFmB_w.png


...a selection of movies such as the notorious UFC outcast's preview of your vacation destination...
...a handful of nature documentaries on the wolf...


...and the latest of Borz' escapades!
 
But there will also be soothing music playing to relax the mind and prepare you and Gilbert Burns for what is about to come!


In case the train might reach full passengers capacity, be sure to keep your limbs and head as close to the train itself as possible, in case you decide to enjoy the ride catching some fresh outside air.
EidzB1lVkAAEjSF.jpg

Once arrived, souvenirs will be collected!

khamzat-chimaev-khamzat.gif


artem-lobov-ufc.gif
 
I hope Burns beats the piss out of him. Never heard of the guy until 2/3 of the Sherdoggers started blowing him for beating a few guys out side the top 10 in his division. I'm fully on the Burns train. Khamzat doesn't seem like a bad guy, it's his nuthugging, loser fans, that make me want him to lose.
 
I hope i'm wrong but I think Khamzat gasses and Gilbert works him to a late stoppage. Khamzat has so many 1st round finishes whilst Burns has shown time and time again, he can go to the decision.

I want to believe but I just don't see him winning against a guy like Burns
 
Is it today?
Too much hype to contain in just one day. It barely fits in a week!!

i like both fighters but I've been all in on the Khamzat war wagon. Can't wait for this.
Same here, bud.

c9dc072db3482c7e114a907619ce15e56f6c1002.gifv


I really think we are watching another meteoric Conor style rise with Khamzat :D
giphy.gif

Last time I was too caught up in it all to stop and smell the roses, so now everything is so emotional :D
Ferdinand-Smell-Roses-Gif.gif
 
I hope i'm wrong but I think Khamzat gasses and Gilbert works him to a late stoppage. Khamzat has so many 1st round finishes whilst Burns has shown time and time again, he can go to the decision.

I want to believe but I just don't see him winning against a guy like Burns
lack-of.gif


We'll see, bud. I can see both winning, TBH.
 
