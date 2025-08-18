Khamzat has one boring fight and now he's not worth watching?

The guy brings it pretty much every fight he's been in since came to the UFC besides this one fight. Where he fought his first 5 round fight that for the championship belt.



So he played it smart and just dominated DDP on the ground, made him look amateurish.



How many crucifixes he do? No question he has the record for the most crucifixes in a fight. And this is against the champion. It's fucken unheard of in a 5 round fight and dominating in that fashion against the champ.



I don't blame Khamzat to play it smart and just get the victory. It's just too risky for him to make a mistake by going for a submission that can take him out of position if he misses. It's just pure smart tactics on his part. He did what he had to do and he won. That's all that matters.