Khamzat has one boring fight and now he's not worth watching?

Is Khamzat a boring fighter?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
38,650
Reaction score
53,024
The guy brings it pretty much every fight he's been in since came to the UFC besides this one fight. Where he fought his first 5 round fight that for the championship belt.

So he played it smart and just dominated DDP on the ground, made him look amateurish.

How many crucifixes he do? No question he has the record for the most crucifixes in a fight. And this is against the champion. It's fucken unheard of in a 5 round fight and dominating in that fashion against the champ.

I don't blame Khamzat to play it smart and just get the victory. It's just too risky for him to make a mistake by going for a submission that can take him out of position if he misses. It's just pure smart tactics on his part. He did what he had to do and he won. That's all that matters.
 
Last edited:
Really the whole boring thing is dumb , it just shows he still can improve. Which is scary .
He should have thrown elbows the entire time he was in side control and crucifix. Fight would have been stopped from cuts or damage.
 
tbpredator said:
Really the whole boring thing is dumb , it just shows he still can improve. Which is scary .
He should have thrown elbows the entire time he was in side control and crucifix. Fight would have been stopped from cuts or damage.
Click to expand...

I agree, he could have finished the fight with what you just said, but his control was unreal. I don't think he even cared to finish Dricus. I think he wanted to show the world that he can go 5 rounds and dominate a champion and show he has very good cardio.
 
El Fernas said:
This is being taken out of "context" to the extreme:

-He ruined a title fight that had some big fight implications
-So far he has been entertaining, for me, its not him (yet), he got a very boring fight, simple as that.
Click to expand...

I agree the fight wasn't entertaining or exciting, but he did what he had to do and completely dominated a guy that they said would be stronger if the fight goes longer. So he proved everyone wrong in that sense.
 
As unreasonable as it is for fighters to tell us that we're dumb or uneducated for not enjoying a boring fight, it's equally unreasonable to now despise khamzat and his style based on a restrained performance in his first, and long overdue title shot considering how long we've suspected him to be the heir apparent to the throne.

Everyone was underwhelmed, both fighters were inarguably underwhelming.
But the ones who ignore any middle ground in favor of either side's "all or nothing" argument
are the real dipshits. Their extreme ends of the spectrum have the majority of us who are reasonable arguing in bad faith, or against bad faith arguments.
 
Yeah. He showed that when his back against the wall, he will adapt by being boring as sin. At heart, he's a boring fighter that happened to finish some fights.
An exciting fighter will always dig deep and sacrifice the win to put on a show.

Obviously one is much better for keeping an undefeated record. The other is makes you beloved by fans.
 
He put on a stinker. The belt was on the line. You can't fault him but you can't defend that performance from an entertainment perspective and no one will ever watch it again. It's like usman woodley. If he's fighting guys at the top level for a belt / defenses now and he's going to be cautious, the rest of them might end up this way unless their TDD is dogshit. Imavov might be an exciting fight just because he WOULD get submitted in the first round.
RDR, Fluffy, and Caio...if they can't put up decent TDD, then I think khamzat would be content to lay and pray because we've seen he doesn't have the slick submission game against guys that good + his ground and pound is non existent, so he won't risk it.
<Fedor23>
 
Skarsgard said:
Yeah. He showed that when his back against the wall, he will adapt by being boring as sin. At heart, he's a boring fighter that happened to finish some fights.
An exciting fighter will always dig deep and sacrifice the win to put on a show.

Obviously one is much better for keeping an undefeated record. The other is makes you beloved by fans.
Click to expand...

You shouldn't judge the guy whole being by one fight I know it's fresh and recent, but it doesn't represent his whole career thus far. It's like you guys got amnesia and forgot what he did before this fight.

I explained why he did what he did for this fight. It's not rocket science, he wanted to secure a win as efficiently as possible, without getting seriously hurt and therefore become champion. Simple as that. Yes he may have lost some fans, but they'll rush back once he gets back with exciting win again.
 
Skarsgard said:
Yeah. He showed that when his back against the wall, he will adapt by being boring as sin. At heart, he's a boring fighter that happened to finish some fights.
An exciting fighter will always dig deep and sacrifice the win to put on a show.

Obviously one is much better for keeping an undefeated record. The other is makes you beloved by fans.
Click to expand...
He already did the put on a show thing and it got a bunch of people to call him Cumshot, never blame a fighter for prioritizing things that actually matter and affect them over what the fans want.
 
