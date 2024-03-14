Sometimes people are mentally defeated or at a disadvantage before the fight even starts because of the reputation that their opponent has.What the fuck is all this “aura” shit about? Just sounds stupid
I'm not even talking about that, I constantly see fans say certain fighters have aura or that they lost their aura or some shit. I think it's just the new dumb lingo the kids are using these days.
He’s extremely good but his cardio is shitI don't think we really know how good he is because he barely ever fights, he is far too inactive. Its crazy how he started in UFC fighting in very quick succession and then saying he wants to fight every single card in any weight class and will smash everyone in 1st round easily..... he went from that.......... too barely ever fighting, fighting less than once a year and then going the to decision both times in razor close fights.
Khamzat seems like a grappling version of McGregor; absolute hell on wheels in the first round, but once you weather that storm, he’s vulnerable and flawed just like anyone else. I’m in the minority that believes that Bo could potentially work him right now. He’s a naturally bigger guy with superior wrestling credentials who appears to have legitimate hands. The only part that gives me pause is that Khamzat is a dangerous striker particularly early in the fight.
...so literally exactly what Usman just admitted to.
You may be right, but it’s worth noting that Jones was a Juco National Champ with a pending full-ride to Iowa State, which he had to turn down after getting his girlfriend pregnant. Essentially, he was on the same trajectory as DC, Cain and Brock who all did Juco stints before going D-1. Make no mistake, anyone who gets a full-ride offer to wrestle for a top 3 program is a championship caliber wrestler, so it doesn’t surprise me that he was able to neutralize a much older DC.Khamzat can crack and Bo's chin is untested at this point, the wrestling credentials aren't really that important in MMA, Jon Jones couldn't hold a candle for DC on the wrestling mat, yet outwrestled him in MMA, different entry's, different setups, different timing, different sport.