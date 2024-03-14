Media Khamzat has no aura left.... Kamaru: You build him up, then you go in there and you go 'that guy wasn't special'

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

Burns EVISCERATED Khamzats aura. Pre Gilbert Khamzat was a two division champ, never absorbed a significant strike. Now he spends more time on Twitter calling for fights while not fighting <Lmaoo><Lmaoo><Lmaoo><Lmaoo>
 
He's got no momentum left, dude never fights now. Complete afterthought.
 
He isn’t a bad fighter but he just doesn’t fight enough. His cardio isn’t great either. I will admit he is a smart fighter. He doesn’t really take chances.
 
I think it's true. You could tell Usman was worried and shook at first but once the fight dragged on, he realized he could beat him but it was too late at that point.
 
Sometimes people are mentally defeated or at a disadvantage before the fight even starts because of the reputation that their opponent has.
I’m not even talking about that, I constantly see fans say certain fighters have aura or that they lost their aura or some shit. I think it’s just the new dumb lingo the kids are using these days.
 
Khamzat seems like a grappling version of McGregor; absolute hell on wheels in the first round, but once you weather that storm, he’s vulnerable and flawed just like anyone else. I’m in the minority that believes that Bo could potentially work him right now. He’s a naturally bigger guy with superior wrestling credentials who appears to have legitimate hands. The only part that gives me pause is that Khamzat is a dangerous striker particularly early in the fight.
 
I don't think we really know how good he is because he barely ever fights, he is far too inactive. Its crazy how he started in UFC fighting in very quick succession and then saying he wants to fight every single card in any weight class and will smash everyone in 1st round easily..... he went from that.......... too barely ever fighting, fighting less than once a year and then going to decision both times in razor close fights.
 
I don't think we really know how good he is because he barely ever fights, he is far too inactive. Its crazy how he started in UFC fighting in very quick succession and then saying he wants to fight every single card in any weight class and will smash everyone in 1st round easily..... he went from that.......... too barely ever fighting, fighting less than once a year and then going the to decision both times in razor close fights.
He’s extremely good but his cardio is shit
 
Khamzat seems like a grappling version of McGregor; absolute hell on wheels in the first round, but once you weather that storm, he’s vulnerable and flawed just like anyone else. I’m in the minority that believes that Bo could potentially work him right now. He’s a naturally bigger guy with superior wrestling credentials who appears to have legitimate hands. The only part that gives me pause is that Khamzat is a dangerous striker particularly early in the fight.
Khamzat can crack and Bo's chin is untested at this point, the wrestling credentials aren't really that important in MMA, Jon Jones couldn't hold a candle for DC on the wrestling mat, yet outwrestled him in MMA, different entry's, different setups, different timing, different sport.
 
Khamzat can crack and Bo's chin is untested at this point, the wrestling credentials aren't really that important in MMA, Jon Jones couldn't hold a candle for DC on the wrestling mat, yet outwrestled him in MMA, different entry's, different setups, different timing, different sport.
You may be right, but it’s worth noting that Jones was a Juco National Champ with a pending full-ride to Iowa State, which he had to turn down after getting his girlfriend pregnant. Essentially, he was on the same trajectory as DC, Cain and Brock who all did Juco stints before going D-1. Make no mistake, anyone who gets a full-ride offer to wrestle for a top 3 program is a championship caliber wrestler, so it doesn’t surprise me that he was able to neutralize a much older DC.
 
