Khamzat has been cardio training with legendary Treigning Lab and Coach Cal

FrankDux
Sherdog Resident Shookologist
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2018
- Messages
- 3,426
- Reaction score
- 10,272
Real ones know how legendary this program is. It's David Goggins-type shit. If Khamzat masters his cardio (which he's obviously addressing this fight camp), he has the potential to be one of the greatest fighters ever. A lot of people will see clips here and there that appears "fun"/not serious...but real ones know about the Treigning Lab/Coach Cal. I'm very anxious to see how Khamzat performs having gone through this cardio program.