Khamzat has been cardio training with legendary Treigning Lab and Coach Cal

Real ones know how legendary this program is. It's David Goggins-type shit. If Khamzat masters his cardio (which he's obviously addressing this fight camp), he has the potential to be one of the greatest fighters ever. A lot of people will see clips here and there that appears "fun"/not serious...but real ones know about the Treigning Lab/Coach Cal. I'm very anxious to see how Khamzat performs having gone through this cardio program.




So pumped for this fight, I could see it going either way, I feel like no result would shock me, maybe other than DDP tapping Khamzat, even that's possible I guess.
 
We're going to see Cardio-Khamzat like we've never seen before. They're breaking him down and building him back up. Love it.
I hope your joking…
because they were doing standard conditioning drills that pretty much every MMA gym should be doing for their competitive teams

And if that’s hard work for Khamzat….oof
 
I hope your joking…
because they were doing standard conditioning drills that pretty much every MMA gym should be doing for their competitive teams

And if that’s hard work for Khamzat….oof
So you don't know anything about this particular program. Watched 5 seconds and your mind is made up. Got it.
 
He might get hurt from all this intense cardio training and tweak a lung, and be forced to pull out
 
He has now had 10 months to prepare for a five round fight, yet I'm a delusional fanboy for thinking he still has a path to victory past round 1.

It seems like both of them are prepared for WAR.
 
THANK YOU. I saw him briefly in a clip the other week and couldn't for the life of me remember the guy's name!
 
Gut says he’s going to run through DDP, brain says he’s going to run through DDP. Excited for this one.
 
