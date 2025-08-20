Khamzat Got Offered 30 Million For a SuperFight

kingmob6
Dec 19, 2018
11,447
16,894
There are rumors and stories circulating over russian media and social media resources that Sheiks offered Borz 30 Mil to fight someone....The Question is WHO?
The name most speculated is Islam.
However, I got my own theory is that its Jon Jones!
He wanted 30 million for a fight with Aspinall. And the Sheiks said they will pay both fighters 30 mil for this fight. Seems like a bigger headline and a fight with much more fanfare across the board to me.
