Khamzat Got Offered 30 Million For a SuperFight

I won't be surprised if this is actually true.



I remember the Arabs wanted to make Khabib vs Floyd & offered Khabib a $100m, later changed the opponent to GSP but he still refused.



Khamzat seems to be a different cat who wants to make as much money as he can & has no loyalty, bro went from representing Chechnya & getting beaten up by Kadyrovs son to getting citizenship in Sweden to getting citizenship in the UAE & now rocking the UAE flag.



People don't just get UAE citizenship unless you're being used for something & Khamzat will be made the face of Muslim MMA.



This is something I really respect about Khabib who cut all ties with Kadyrov after his father's death, Kadyrov is the one who leaked that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away & showed up at his funeral with cameras, after that Khabib cut him off & returned his gifts (cars) which is why Khamzat & Kadyrov talk so much shit about him. I remember Khabib saying that if you accept gifts from people they expect you to do things for them.