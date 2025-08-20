  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Khamzat Got Offered 30 Million For a SuperFight

kingmob6

kingmob6

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Dec 19, 2018
Messages
11,447
Reaction score
16,894
There are rumors and stories circulating over russian media and social media resources that Sheiks offered Borz 30 Mil to fight someone....The Question is WHO?

The name most speculated is Islam.

However, I got my own theory is that its Jon Jones!
He wanted 30 million for a fight with Aspinall. And the Sheiks said they will pay both fighters 30 mil for this fight. Seems like a bigger headline and a fight with much more fanfare across the board to me.

 
Last edited:
islam-makhachev-in-huge-trouble-apparently-v0-s2ubt0mwayjf1.jpeg


khamzat-khamzat-chimaev.gif
 
methrogenn said:
I won't be surprised if this is actually true.

I remember the Arabs wanted to make Khabib vs Floyd & offered Khabib a $100m, later changed the opponent to GSP but he still refused.

Khamzat seems to be a different cat who wants to make as much money as he can & has no loyalty, bro went from representing Chechnya & getting beaten up by Kadyrovs son to getting citizenship in Sweden to getting citizenship in the UAE & now rocking the UAE flag.

People don't just get UAE citizenship unless you're being used for something & Khamzat will be made the face of Muslim MMA.

This is something I really respect about Khabib who cut all ties with Kadyrov after his father's death, Kadyrov is the one who leaked that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away & showed up at his funeral with cameras, after that Khabib cut him off & returned his gifts (cars) which is why Khamzat & Kadyrov talk so much shit about him. I remember Khabib saying that if you accept gifts from people they expect you to do things for them.
Click to expand...
Yeah no. You made a lot of things up in there.
 
kingmob6 said:
There are rumors and stories circulating over russian media and social media resources that Sheiks offered Borz 30 Mil to fight someone....The Question is WHO?

The name most speculated is Islam.

However, I got my own theory is that its Jon Jones!
He wanted 30 million for a fight with Aspinall. And the Sheiks said they will pay both fighters 30 mil for this fight. Seems like a bigger headline and a fight with much more fanfare across the board to me.

Click to expand...

I hope not. JJ is way too big.
 
Khamzat vs Islam would actually be interesting. Especially if Khamzat goes back to 170 to do it.
 
I would love to see him fight at 205 for the October PPV for a shits n giggles fight since RDR/Fluffy are booked.

If Jiri wasn't booked that would be an awesome fight.
 
So then he’ll never fight again after that sweet lol maybe ddp does get another crack sooner then we think


Khamzat vs shavkat
 
The XL said:
Jones is a horrible matchup for Khamzat. Khamzat would be gassed within 45 seconds of failing to take Jon Jones down
Click to expand...
Why would he fail to take Jones down? I think he would take him down and sub him in the first round
 
Doctor Grudge said:
I would love to see him fight at 205 for the October PPV for a shits n giggles fight since RDR/Fluffy are booked.

If Jiri wasn't booked that would be an awesome fight.
Click to expand...
Watch them fckn around & cancel Jiri & Rountree. Make Jiri vs Ankalaev & make a money fight between Poatan & Khamzat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
Jones only offered 12mil guaranteed?
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
Luffy
Luffy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,271,437
Messages
57,716,581
Members
175,819
Latest member
teeping

Share this page

Back
Top