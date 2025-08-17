  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Khamzat got his BJJ Black belt after beating DDP, in reality he should have been demoted to a Purple belt.

Khamzat had a dozen chances to submit DDP, he had DDP in a crucifix 5 times, had his back 3-4 times & had mount 2 times but could barely do any damage or sub DDP.

Khamzat also struggled to sub Usman even though he had his back & got lucky against Rob because Rob is a fatty who ruined his teeth by eating Tim Tams & Sour Patch Kids.

BJJ coaches should stop making a mockery of the belt system, there is no way Khamzat deserved his black belt after this performance.
 
Genius take from somebody who obviously never grappled.

A lot of the BJJ black belts are mostly good in their guard (which is a misconception, jiu-jitsu isn't just about playing guard or passing it), as for the dominant positions, most of those black belts do not have good riding and top control (because their wrestling isn't that good) so they go for subs where they fail it most of the times and lose position because the other guy successfully scrambles and stand up.

On the other side you got Chimaev who is not willing to go for subs because he can maintain a dominant position due to his wrestling skills (hey you think control is not a part of bjj and only exists in wrestling?). Not to mention you acting like crucifix is a position where you can easily hit subs when it's more efficient for gnp lol.

If you are judging jiu-jitsu based on if you can submit somebody or not, by your very own logic he should have been demoted to a white belt.

Now it's hard to judge what belt he should be because he takes from BJJ just enough to complete his wrestling game... it's like if you put a boxer in Glory kickboxing and he knocks everybody out with just his boxing and a few kicks which begs the question: is he a good kickboxer if he can beat very good kickboxers?
 
Advancing to and maintaining positions like mount, side control, back mount and crucifix is BJJ. Not wrestling.

His sub game should improve though, he only attempted RNC's and a few darces, but his style would still do well point scoring wise in black belt divisions at grappling competitions.

His GnP should also improve, did he even use any elbows?

That said he is still one the most complete MMA grapplers ever lol, you make him sound like he's a Belal Muhammad type of champ.

Also don't forget Dricus did not care about getting up or attempting subs. His strategy was to concede rounds hoping for Khamzat to gas or for Khamzat to take more risks and to then explode from bottom. Neither happened and you should not blame Khamzat for this but Dricus.
 
He outgrappled a black belt and should be demoted? Sherdog logic at it´s finest, yes the fight wasn´t the most exciting nor exciting at all, but Khamzats obligation is to win, Khamzats best submissions are chokes and DDP is very good at defending those.
 
Lmao.
I think you are severely overrating the standard of modern day BJJ belts.
Khamzat would have tapped most blackbelts as a white belt with his superior wrestling.

Here are a brown and black belt struggling against an untrained football player.



TheMaster

Post in thread 'Untrained football player rolls with every BJJ belt, no strikes or slams allowed, does pretty good'

ChickenBrother said:
I agree with some of what you're saying
Click to expand...
Good.

ChickenBrother said:
But I invite you to watch Nog vs. Sapp again in its entirety. You will notice that Nog does exactly what you're prescribing - trade strikes on the feet and shoot takedowns with the intent of putting Sapp on bottom. He never pulls guard and only plays guard when Sapp puts him there via stuffing Nog's TD attempts and/or reversing him with brute strength when Nog does take him down and achieve top position.
Click to expand...
Maybe the lesson learned is even trying to shoot takedowns with that weight disparity against a guy that big is highly...
 
Just wait to win 2 adcc medals in a row at purple belt.
 
Completely dominating a bjj black belt and MW UFC champion who’s not only trying to submit you, but KO you for 5 rounds, seems like a pretty badass time to earn your bjj belt.
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Can we say DDP was great defensively and did well not to get subbed? Look at how Khamzat smoked Whittaker FFS
Click to expand...
Whitaker defended well, probably would not have been subbed by a face crank if the structural integrity of his teeth was sound.

DDP did well after the inability to sprawl, kept adjusting the knee to prevent the body triangle from the back, which is why most of the fight was crouching instead of getting flattened out.
 
It was a horrible loss for DDP from a sporting aspect but also a moral victory from a grappling standpoint
 
I’d give him 6 black belts in wrestling….. his submission game left a lot to be desired last night …..
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Can we say DDP was great defensively and did well not to get subbed? Look at how Khamzat smoked Whittaker FFS
Click to expand...
I think this gets forgotten to be honest. DDP was in game ending positions and Khamzat couldn't get it done.

He took 500 strikes and didn't really take much damage because he just kept moving.

He would probably still be there under Khamzat fighting right now, if the fight didn't have rounds...
Khamzat can wrestle, DDP is tough.Khamzat won under the UFCs rules, but my god it's not going to go well for him when he runs into a better wrestler.
Too bad that doesn't really exist in his weightclass. 170 would be tougher for him, that move to 185 was brilliant.
 
