Khamzat got his BJJ Black belt after beating DDP, in reality he should have been demoted to a Purple belt.

methrogenn
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2021
- Messages
- 113
- Reaction score
- 373
Khamzat had a dozen chances to submit DDP, he had DDP in a crucifix 5 times, had his back 3-4 times & had mount 2 times but could barely do any damage or sub DDP.
Khamzat also struggled to sub Usman even though he had his back & got lucky against Rob because Rob is a fatty who ruined his teeth by eating Tim Tams & Sour Patch Kids.
BJJ coaches should stop making a mockery of the belt system, there is no way Khamzat deserved his black belt after this performance.
Khamzat also struggled to sub Usman even though he had his back & got lucky against Rob because Rob is a fatty who ruined his teeth by eating Tim Tams & Sour Patch Kids.
BJJ coaches should stop making a mockery of the belt system, there is no way Khamzat deserved his black belt after this performance.