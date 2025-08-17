Khamzat got his BJJ Black belt after beating DDP, in reality he should have been demoted to a Purple belt.

Genius take from somebody who obviously never grappled.



A lot of the BJJ black belts are mostly good in their guard (which is a misconception, jiu-jitsu isn't just about playing guard or passing it), as for the dominant positions, most of those black belts do not have good riding and top control (because their wrestling isn't that good) so they go for subs where they fail it most of the times and lose position because the other guy successfully scrambles and stand up.



On the other side you got Chimaev who is not willing to go for subs because he can maintain a dominant position due to his wrestling skills (hey you think control is not a part of bjj and only exists in wrestling?). Not to mention you acting like crucifix is a position where you can easily hit subs when it's more efficient for gnp lol.



If you are judging jiu-jitsu based on if you can submit somebody or not, by your very own logic he should have been demoted to a white belt.



Now it's hard to judge what belt he should be because he takes from BJJ just enough to complete his wrestling game... it's like if you put a boxer in Glory kickboxing and he knocks everybody out with just his boxing and a few kicks which begs the question: is he a good kickboxer if he can beat very good kickboxers?