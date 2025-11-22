Khamzat: Garry did disrespectful touch and is not Conor…s*** fighter

The Boomerang
You can call it boring, but it was objectively an extremely dominant performance.With your performance against DDP, you are in no position to be calling other fighters' performances shit.
You can call it boring, but it was objectively an extremely dominant performance.
Nah, tism folk can be genius level in some form, Khamlip is more of an inbred brute with the strength of an inbred brute.Maybe Khamzats tism is high level wrassling but that's why he lacks social skills?
That's not what he said at all. Are you ESL?What Ian said before Khamzat push ´´He is good, champ but doesn´t wanna fight me´´ You don´t say that to the champ
if you think chimaev's performance was shit, what did you think of DDP's performance? If DDP was doing his fish on the dock routine he performed awesomely.With your performance against DDP, you are in no position to be calling other fighters' performances shit.
Yes Khamzat, hold up hand to fake glove touch like a coward bitch, then jump Kevin.What about the disrespectful fake-touch