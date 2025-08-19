  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Media Khamzat dominance on display here

GluttonforPunishment said:
Look up meerkats record.

Meerkat is actully a veteran and has a long azz fight history and most subs in UFC history.

He drops this opponent 3 times standing inside a minute or something.. Khamzat is one hell´va striker he just doesn´t wanna take risks in his blitz system which is based on running thru the fighter literally like pull rushing them which includes GnP, positional transitions and sub attempts from all angles.




Here he nearly stops Burns from a Jab not even his lethal right hand

khamzat-chimaev-ufc.gif

 
Jeffery09 said:





KOs are common in the early stage of a fighter's career. But they dry up once they start fighting higher caliber fighters. Remember he was expected to walk through Burns, but instead faced his toughest fight. His stand up isn't great, and he obviously lacks confidence in it, otherwise he'd have showcased it against DDP.
 
The best part is his penetration step. He has an effective double leg for sure, but Merab is still the takedown king of the sport. He is always showing great variety of different takedowns.
 
Tatra said:
KOs are common in the early stage of a fighter's career. But they dry up once they start fighting higher caliber fighters. Remember he was expected to walk through Burns, but instead faced his toughest fight. His stand up isn't great, and he obviously lacks confidence in it, otherwise he'd have showcased it against DDP.


All tho KOs dry up at the higher levels this has nothing to do with his great striking ability. He beat Burns with just striking, plus he has KO power and and has KO highlight reels under his belt and even nearly Finished burns with just a Jab from the stand up.

Why should he stand with DDP or showchase his standing this is MMA and he took Dricus too his world
 
I havn't seen any of the fight til now. 100% ddp was winning by controlling hamzats front with his back. :D
 
Tatra said:
KOs are common in the early stage of a fighter's career. But they dry up once they start fighting higher caliber fighters. Remember he was expected to walk through Burns, but instead faced his toughest fight. His stand up isn't great, and he obviously lacks confidence in it, otherwise he'd have showcased it against DDP.

Literally not a single knockdown vs Kisic

He knocked him off balance 3 times when he was throwing a kick, hilarious
 
People giving Khamzat shit for not being able to finish DDP on the ground are very ignorant. They fail to realize that Dricus is pretty hard to finish. Even tho Khamzat made a lot of things look easy in that matchup, doesn't mean that finishing a guy with no quit is easy.
 
KO Shotz said:
People giving Khamzat shit for not being able to finish DDP on the ground are very ignorant. They fail to realize that Dricus is pretty hard to finish. Even tho Khamzat made a lot of things look easy in that matchup, doesn't mean that finishing a guy with no quit is easy.

Or his submission finishing ability is just not very high level? There is also a lot of technique and levels to that.
I’m not saying that Dricus didn’t do good work defending, but high level BJJ guys really have different level of skill in finishing submissions. And your guy is not there yet.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
Or his submission finishing ability is just not very high level? There is also a lot of technique and levels to that.
I’m not saying that Dricus didn’t do good work defending, but high level BJJ guys really have different level of skill in finishing submissions. And your guy is not there yet.

He's not my guy lol I'm simply not a hater & I give credit to where credit is due.

You're right that Khamzat is nowhere near an expert of subing guys on the ground. But DDP made it very hard for any kind of finish while intelligently defending himself & scrambling around constantly for 25 minutes.
 
KO Shotz said:
He's not my guy lol I'm simply not a hater & I give credit to where credit is due.

You're right that Khamzat is nowhere near an expert of subing guys on the ground. But DDP made it very hard for any kind of finish while intelligently defending himself & scrambling around constantly for 25 minutes.

I have no doubt that he actually could one day be very good. I hold his BJJ coach on high regard and have attended his seminar in the past.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
I have no doubt that he actually could one day be very good. I hold his BJJ coach on high regard and have attended his seminar in the past.

He definitely is no scrub on the ground & has submitted people, but he is no Royce Gracie by any means. Maybe here soon he will start submitting ppl left & right with as much ease as he does taking them down. All I know is a coach & team has so much to do with a fighters success. if Khamzat stays loyal & doesn't switch up as his star power elevates, he's gonna be evolving & getting better with every gym session.
 
A lot of people really misunderstand this fight, there is a reason ddp did not really try to get back up, and thats because he knew trying to get a better position meant giving Khamzat a chance to also get a better position, he stayed in a neutral state hoping Khazmat would make a mistake but he never did. The ONLY reason this fight was considered boring is because of DDP, he was simply outclassed.
 
