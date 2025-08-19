HNIC215
Meerkat is actully a veteran and has a long azz fight history and most subs in UFC history.Look up meerkats record.
KOs are common in the early stage of a fighter's career. But they dry up once they start fighting higher caliber fighters. Remember he was expected to walk through Burns, but instead faced his toughest fight. His stand up isn't great, and he obviously lacks confidence in it, otherwise he'd have showcased it against DDP.
Literally not a single knockdown vs Kisic
Or his submission finishing ability is just not very high level? There is also a lot of technique and levels to that.People giving Khamzat shit for not being able to finish DDP on the ground are very ignorant. They fail to realize that Dricus is pretty hard to finish. Even tho Khamzat made a lot of things look easy in that matchup, doesn't mean that finishing a guy with no quit is easy.
He's not my guy lol I'm simply not a hater & I give credit to where credit is due.
I’m not saying that Dricus didn’t do good work defending, but high level BJJ guys really have different level of skill in finishing submissions. And your guy is not there yet.
I have no doubt that he actually could one day be very good. I hold his BJJ coach on high regard and have attended his seminar in the past.
You're right that Khamzat is nowhere near an expert of subing guys on the ground. But DDP made it very hard for any kind of finish while intelligently defending himself & scrambling around constantly for 25 minutes.
He definitely is no scrub on the ground & has submitted people, but he is no Royce Gracie by any means. Maybe here soon he will start submitting ppl left & right with as much ease as he does taking them down. All I know is a coach & team has so much to do with a fighters success. if Khamzat stays loyal & doesn't switch up as his star power elevates, he's gonna be evolving & getting better with every gym session.I have no doubt that he actually could one day be very good. I hold his BJJ coach on high regard and have attended his seminar in the past.