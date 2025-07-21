Khamzat DM to Paulo Costa's GF revealed

ShaggyDoyle
Sent her a picture of Israel humping Paulo Costa and said he liked black men. Told her she should find a better man.
He is super coward, he didn’t even send that to Costa, he sent it to his girlfriend instead.Khamzat is kind of a coward too. He sends that to Paulo Costa. He'd never do that with Alex Pereira though... He knows who he can pick a fight against. When Alex called his shots and offered him to fight at LHW, he declined.