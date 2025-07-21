  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Khamzat DM to Paulo Costa's GF revealed

Costa really got into Kumzit's head...

Not that there was (is) anything else occupying it tho
 
Good on Costa for wanting to fight him…… unfortunately in MMA I don’t see it going great for him.

HESPECT tho.
 
Khamzat is a trash talker on X. He definitely has that Connor or Colby style of trash talking... Not for nothing ppl would call him earlier as a Khabib elite fighting skills with a McGregor personality
 
ShaggyDoyle said:


Sent her a picture of Israel humping Paulo Costa and said he liked black men. Told her she should find a better man.
Click to expand...

Chimaev probably lurks Sherdog and got that image from the Heavies. Of course he's not a Sherdog member because he's too short
 
If Khamzat was actually active Izzy might have got a chance to hump him too. But instead he fought Marty at MW.
 
Be nice.

So what he called you a cock sucker, are you?

Be nice.
 
Khamzat is kind of a coward too. He sends that to Paulo Costa. He'd never do that with Alex Pereira though... He knows who he can pick a fight against. When Alex called his shots and offered him to fight at LHW, he declined.
 
conor-mcgregor.gif
 
Kumzit gets fucked by Kadryov and his son then goes back for 2nds

please-sir.gif
 
Luffy said:
Khamzat is kind of a coward too. He sends that to Paulo Costa. He'd never do that with Alex Pereira though... He knows who he can pick a fight against. When Alex called his shots and offered him to fight at LHW, he declined.
Click to expand...
He is super coward, he didn’t even send that to Costa, he sent it to his girlfriend instead.

It’s time for cupcakes!IMG_4083.jpeg
 
Latest posts

