In the fight countdown I had posted, Khamzat had said he is better than Dricus everywhere and that Dricus 'is not my level'. Looks like Dricus calls Khamzat 'very special' and that 'hype is well deserved', but it is not quite the same the other way around for the champion himself.His rationale:- He beat Whittaker faster than Dricus- Whittaker to quote took him down and Whittaker could not do a single thing to himself- Dricus has never beaten an undefeated opponent. All of his opponents are either 'not a fighter' or they are on a losing streak.- Dricus does not have good enough striking or grappling to stand against him.I know Dricus is the underdog going into this fight, but do you think this fight has garnered the least respect for his skillsets? I personally think yes.