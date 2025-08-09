  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Khamzat claims he is better than Dricus everywhere. Levels above him.

In the fight countdown I had posted, Khamzat had said he is better than Dricus everywhere and that Dricus 'is not my level'. Looks like Dricus calls Khamzat 'very special' and that 'hype is well deserved', but it is not quite the same the other way around for the champion himself.

His rationale:

- He beat Whittaker faster than Dricus
- Whittaker to quote took him down and Whittaker could not do a single thing to himself
- Dricus has never beaten an undefeated opponent. All of his opponents are either 'not a fighter' or they are on a losing streak.
- Dricus does not have good enough striking or grappling to stand against him.

I know Dricus is the underdog going into this fight, but do you think this fight has garnered the least respect for his skillsets? I personally think yes.



M

I think once DDP beat Izzy all doubts should've been eliminated imo. Don't get me wrong, it doesn't mean the guy is invincible or unbeatable by any stretch of the imagination, but thinking he is a scrub is fckn absurd.
 
KO Shotz said:
I think once DDP beat Izzy all doubts should've been eliminated imo. Don't get me wrong, it doesn't mean the guy is invincible or unbeatable by any stretch of the imagination, but thinking he is a scrub is fckn absurd.
Unfortunately, the narrative I am seeing everywhere (including by Khamzat himself), Dricus beat a washed up Adesanya. Khamzat also said Adesanya is the better fighter, but Dricus only beat him because Adesanya is not into it as much. It is more due to the fact that Adesanya was not himself than it is due to Dricus being that good.

 
