It is starting to have Zabit vibes, for sure.Damn, I think its something serious. By the sound of it, its chronic and COVID did a number on him when he got it a few years ago. Honestly, we could be seeing the end of Khamzat's career. Or close to it.
So he's trying to tell us a this guy has been SO SICK that he's been in the hospital SEVERAL TIMES and hasn't been able to train or get in shape waited until A WEEK before the fight to pull out????
As Khabib says.... #1 bullshit
ya he got a chronic case of pussyitits, sounds pretty bad
He could've been trying to pull through, and his condition could've varied in severity over the course of his camp.