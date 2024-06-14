  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Khamzat Chimaev's manager releases statement on withdrawal from UFC Saudi, details of illness not revealed

Damn, I think its something serious. By the sound of it, its chronic and COVID did a number on him when he got it a few years ago. Honestly, we could be seeing the end of Khamzat's career. Or close to it.
 
So he's trying to tell us a this guy has been SO SICK that he's been in the hospital SEVERAL TIMES and hasn't been able to train or get in shape waited until A WEEK before the fight to pull out????



As Khabib says.... #1 bullshit
 
The Siege said:
Damn, I think its something serious. By the sound of it, its chronic and COVID did a number on him when he got it a few years ago. Honestly, we could be seeing the end of Khamzat's career. Or close to it.
It is starting to have Zabit vibes, for sure.
 
Poor timing but when the dude is healthy, his opponent isn't and when his opponent is healthy this shit happens.
This probably sets back any TS chances unless he gets to book against a top 5 when he's healthy. But they're all going to be mangled up...
 
This.. coupled with his connection to a certain individual.. I don't think he's gonna fight in the ufc anymore
 
The Siege said:
Damn, I think its something serious. By the sound of it, its chronic and COVID did a number on him when he got it a few years ago. Honestly, we could be seeing the end of Khamzat's career. Or close to it.
ya he got a chronic case of pussyitits, sounds pretty bad
 
DougieJones said:
So he's trying to tell us a this guy has been SO SICK that he's been in the hospital SEVERAL TIMES and hasn't been able to train or get in shape waited until A WEEK before the fight to pull out????



As Khabib says.... #1 bullshit
He could've been trying to pull through, and his condition could've varied in severity over the course of his camp.
 
Is Muhammad eskaronov reliable? Can someone translate?

BB1oc6sJ.img
 
Axe720 said:
He could've been trying to pull through, and his condition could've varied in severity over the course of his camp.
For a relatively young, very athletic person, the line between feeling very strong and very sick can be pretty thin. Maybe he did feel like he was getting better but with harder training kept relapsing?
 
