Two guys can´t put this GOATmaev down
it doesn't make me think Khamzat is impressive, it makes me think those 2 guys are absolute bums
I'm sure he's be great at torturing civilians for his buddy Kadyrov.GOATmaev!!!!!!!!!!!
This guy would kill prime Alexander the great with bare hands, he would eliminate prime Muhammad Ali via rear naked choke, he would have taken Gangis Khan as his slave..
He would run thru everyone and everybuddy brather
very homoerotic