Khamzat Chimaev vs DDP is the ´´IT´´ fight

Dricus have sort of cleaned out the division and getting Strickland again won´t make much difference I think he is gonna blow thru him this time by utilizing his grappling more.

The Chimaev fight is interesting because anything can happen in that fight. Chimaev can come out and run thru Dricus or vice versa Dricus can come out and blow thru him.. You just don´t know what is gonna happen that is why everyone will tune in
 
