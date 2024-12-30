Media Khamzat Chimaev training hard and he seems to be in good form? Is he gonna be the replacement fight?

octagonation

octagonation

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
1,352
Reaction score
2,024
He looks like Khamzat version 4 weeks away from fight week. He is lean and in good condition like you normally see him on fight weeks or 2-3 weeks before fight.

 
Is Khamzat able to fight in Australia? If so, why didn't they make Dricus vs. Khamzat in the first place?

There's something up with Chimaev only fighting on Middle Eastern cards since 2022.
 
HoiceNJuicy said:
Is Khamzat able to fight in Australia? If so, why didn't they make Dricus vs. Khamzat in the first place?

There's something up with Chimaev only fighting on Middle Eastern cards since 2022.
Click to expand...

He is going to be there in the audience for the fight hence it is likely that he is also the replacement
 
I hope so. I think just about everyone just wants to see Khamzat fight as often as possible. It’s must see tv.
 
He's always training. His teammates say he over trains which leads to his injuries
 
This guy has such trouble to get to the ring would be stupid wasting a camp prep for a maybe fight
 
chinarice said:
Strickland, DDP, it doesn't matter. The result will be the same.

Smeshed.
Click to expand...
Put Poatan in there as well. Khamzat is kind enough to give you two options

Smesh Railkhamzat-chimaev.gif
OR

Smesh Airlineskhamzat-chimaev-dc.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TheTribalQueef
30 year old swaggernaut Khamzat Chimaev cannot be stopped
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
lsa
lsa

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,436
Messages
56,713,805
Members
175,371
Latest member
Rachfan24

Share this page

Back
Top