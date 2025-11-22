Media Khamzat Chimaev shoves Ian Garry backstage after Tsarukyan's victory

Ian Gary an internet yapper then proceeds to call someone childish and wanna act all professional when confronted in real life lol.

If you're gonna yap a lot dont be going a full 360 and wanna be lovey dovey when these meatheads come after you in real life lol.
 
hector domino said:
why do Arman train or hangs out with Khamzat? bro is basically a street thug/goon not really a good person while Arman looks like he had noble/ rich upbringing he shouldn't be associating with these low life
Arman punched a fan in the crowd and headbutted Dan at the weigh ins. They are hotheads.
Im usually against this behavior, but Im sure Ian has said something at some point and 1 on 1 is good, not like Dillon vs 10.
 
hector domino said:
why do Arman train or hangs out with Khamzat? bro is basically a street thug/goon not really a good person while Arman looks like he had noble/ rich upbringing he shouldn't be associating with these low life
Arman literally did worse in head butting hooker a day ago and swinging on Bobby green who do you think he is lol
 
