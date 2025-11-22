the cuck provoked himwhy do Arman train or hangs out with Khamzat? bro is basically a street thug/goon not really a good person while Arman looks like he had noble/ rich upbringing he shouldn't be associating with these low life
Ian Garay provoked him. He should just have walked away why keep talking to Khamzat
Khamzat would murder Garry in a minute, if you’re insinuating he’s only acting tough because there are people around lolTough guy, KC in full-dick mode. I love shitheads who act tough when everyone's around to stop it.
Seen it a thousand times.
I think Garry was pretty respectful from what we saw, Chimaev was probably just provoked by the way Garry sounds or something perhaps lol.
Arman punched a fan in the crowd and headbutted Dan at the weigh ins. They are hotheads.
Arman literally did worse in head butting hooker a day ago and swinging on Bobby green who do you think he is lol