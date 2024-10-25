Media Khamzat Chimaev plays kill or to not kill game - ´´He will hate me´´

Great interviewer. Kept it nice and light and not just the same old questions. This interview was the most relaxed and jovial I've seen Khamzat in all week.
 
Can't wait for Khamzat to smesh tomorrow. Gonna be a lot of tears after Saturday night.
 
chinarice said:
Can't wait for Khamzat to smesh tomorrow. Gonna be a lot of tears after Saturday night.
Click to expand...

Ur a big Chimmy supporter I'm curious about your take on this

I feel Chimaev is almost undersized at MW, what do you think?
 
usernamee said:
Ur a big Chimmy supporter I'm curious about your take on this

I feel Chimaev is almost undersized at MW, what do you think?
Click to expand...
How big he is, is wildly overblown here. He's not that big at MW at all. He was big for WW but again, wildly overblown. Seems no bigger than Rob. How big he is, is just an excuse people use to downplay his wins. Always an excuse after every win.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,443
Messages
56,390,582
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top