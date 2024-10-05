Khamzat Chimaev or Shavkat Rakhmonov - Who will become champion first?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Both are undefeated. Both of these fighters are right there in the cusp of getting a title shot. Maybe Shavkat more so.
But who do you think will be victorious and become a champion first?
Shavkat should obviously imo get the title shot now. And if Khamzat makes it to the cage and beats Whittaker in decisive entertaining fashion he'll get a title shot.
