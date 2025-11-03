Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
(When it's all said and done.)
Who do you see being in the MMA top 10 all-time list?
That being said, both might not even be in most of you top 10. But the question is who's more likely to be in it.
Depending who Khamzat fights of course, but If Chimaev fights at least twice a year and goes undefeated till his career is done. Than I'd say him.
