Media Khamzat Chimaev new training footage

Khamzat is going to beat DDP in round 1. And sherbros will say DDP was never that good.
 
FrankDux said:
That's what they say about any fighter right after a loss. Ditto for Khamzat if he loses.
 
Khamzat is funny.

I rarely see him focussed or serious in any of his training footages he is always goofing around.

´´´Smesh everybuddy brather, get money and drink the coconuts´´
 
Love this fight. DDP can beat him standing but the biggest question is if Khazmat can ragdoll DDP to the ground with relative ease. If he does that at any point of the first round then DDP is cooked.
 
FrankDux said:
Only very very few holdouts perhaps even trolls will say that but I think majority will give him the flowers. I think he deserve P4P no. 1 if he takes out DDP like that without question
 
octagonation said:
This should be the consensus. Honestly it would be redundant if Chimaev is not P4P Number 1 in such scenario
 
1st round is going to be mayhem, DDP is a tank and an immovable force at MW, meanwhile Khamzat like Conor was in his prime is a fire breathing dragon in the 1st round. But the drop in power, speed and just ferocity in the following rounds is very noticeable.
 
Why doesn´t the UFC do individual posters like this one
GviWAmoW0AI8bmb
 
