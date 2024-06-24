  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored Khamzat Chimaev Looks To Return UFC 308: Abu Dhabi - Oct. 26th

Maybe reschedule the Whittaker fight? Otherwise probably face imavov

Strickland or whittaker should be fighting ddp/adesanya winner
 
"He can fight...but everything will depend on his condition"

what does that even mean?

He can fight but you have no clue what his condition will be come fight time?

It's been such a short time since he pulled out, have they even figured out what went wrong? Or are they just gonna get back into a fight camp and simply hope he doesn't get ill this time around?
 
giphy.webp
 
At this point, the chances of Khamzat becoming champion are not that encouraging. He is too much a hassle to deal with, is too flakey, has health issues, and is simply too inactive. The UFC would be silly to give him a title shot. He's a liability.
 
He needs to just head down to the UFC's doctor so they can figure out whats going on


Im guessing issues with his immune system but unless he sees a specialist that runs a shit ton of tests he'll never know
 
I think he will clearly be booked on that card because it's like the only place he can fight. Dana even said so in the post fight.

I would seriously hope the UFC has learned they can't trust him to show up, and they build a solid card and not rely on Khamzat to be the main event or even the co main at this point.
 
So if he manages to get a win in October will Dana skip him straight to a title shot over Whittaker and Strickland?
 
Gustafsson mentioned when training with Khamzat, that Khamzat now gets sick when he ramps up training. I think his immune system is shot.
 
