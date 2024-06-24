"He can fight...but everything will depend on his condition"
what does that even mean?
He can fight but you have no clue what his condition will be come fight time?
It's been such a short time since he pulled out, have they even figured out what went wrong? Or are they just gonna get back into a fight camp and simply hope he doesn't get ill this time around?
Gustafsson mentioned when training with Khamzat, that Khamzat now gets sick when he ramps up training. I think his immune system is shot.
