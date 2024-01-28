BoxerMaurits
No. He’s a terrorist rat lip whose values are cowardly and devoid of courage. Talks about holy war and picking up a rifle but lacks the conviction to do so. Can’t get a visa to fight in the west so he’ll only appear on Saudi cards. Not marketable to the west. Not relatable. Injured all the time. Outspoken Islamist. Can’t figure what weight class he wants to fight at. Throws the boss under the bus for something that he didn’t even commit to. He’s turning into a Twitter diva. Fuck Hazmat.
Cannonier, Izzy or Strickland
Anyone.