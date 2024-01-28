Media Khamzat Chimaev looking very sharp on the pads

Will he become champion in 2024?

No. He’s a terrorist rat lip whose values are cowardly and devoid of courage. Talks about holy war and picking up a rifle but lacks the conviction to do so. Can’t get a visa to fight in the west so he’ll only appear on Saudi cards. Not marketable to the west. Not relatable. Injured all the time. Outspoken Islamist. Can’t figure what weight class he wants to fight at. Throws the boss under the bus for something that he didn’t even commit to. He’s turning into a Twitter diva. Insults American values bc of his made-up fued with Dana. Fuck Hazmat.
 
Imagine getting hit that hard, that fast, that many times in that many places by a dude that probably climbs stairs on all-fours...

Why are they still not teaching him head movement?

Jimminey Christmas. Where's Edmond when you need him...
 
I just wanna see him fight I don't give a shit about all the drama surrounding it.
 
Also, who should be next for Khamzat?
Cannonier, Izzy or Strickland
Winner gets the a title shot.

IMO if you want to do it soon, put DDP/Cannonier and Izzy/Khamzat on the same card.
Winner fight each other near the end of 2024.

Oh and I guess Strickland either fights the Vettori/Allen or Whittaker/Costa winner in the meantime.
 
Idgaf what he does outside the octagon but seems like he is not dangerous once fights go past R1 and I don't think he has five round cardio to compete with someone like DDP. I think DDP via smesh
 
He's a gym warrior. Wasting his prime outside the cage is not impressive. It's kinda stupid actually.
 
