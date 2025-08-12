  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Khamzat Chimaev Lands Custom Wolf-Themed Shorts for UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev will be specially outfitted for his first championship opportunity.

The Chechen-born standout will be wearing custom fight shorts for his middleweight title fight against Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC 319 headliner on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. The promotion revealed the design, which features a wolf on the side of the shorts, via social media on Tuesday. The shorts are designed by Venum, the UFC’s exclusive apparel partner. Chimaev’s nickame, “Borz” translates to “Wolf” in English.

Chimaev Gets Fresh Look Ahead of Title Shot​





Chimaev, 31, is undefeated in 14 professional outings — including eight in UFC competition. Since moving to 185 pounds, he has taken a majority decision over Kamaru Usman and earned a first-round submission win against Robert Whittaker.

Lame. Bring back random sponsorship and personal choice.

Corporate fucking garbage.
 
Steven Segal thinks those are tacky.

And he once wore a jacket w a gold tiger and a gold dragon
 
'the lone wolf' has two wolves on it.
 
I like them, fuck all you hipster losers.
 
