Khamzat Chimaev is OUT against Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia

I can’t say what happened yet, but Sherdog is NOT gonna like this.
I’ll leave it at that…


EDIT:

It’s starting to leak out left and right, so I’ve decided now is a good moment to announce the news:

Khamzat is OUT.
The UFC reached out to Usman and Strickland, but both guys declined.
Right now they’re negotiating with Imavov… he’s probably gonna step in against Rob, that’s what it looks like as of right now.

 
Pechan said:
Boxer Helwani is even teasing now.

Is the guy that pulled out a grappler or a striker?
If it's the main event, I'd be leaning Khamzat dropping out since Rob has recently posted himself training with his team.
Altho he could of had some last minute recent freak injury that changed it all.... He did fight not long ago and Rob is injury prone with this much mileage.

Either way, losing that would suck a lot. Hopefully it's something related to the co-main instead.
 
Conor and khamzat not fighting?
Cgb9NXbUIAEYl63.jpg
 
